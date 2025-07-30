A Paradise Acquisition floated the initial public offering with 20 million units on offer, at an offer price of $10.

A Paradise Acquisition Corp. debuted on the Nasdaq Capital Market at $10.01 on Wednesday.

The firm floated the initial public offering with 20 million units on offer, at an offer price of $10.

At the time of writing, A Paradise Acquisition’s units were hovering around $10.01, edging up marginally compared to the issue price.

