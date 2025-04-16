A market analyst has recommended Trent, Jio Financial Services, ABB, and Laurus Labs. He believes these stocks are poised for significant upside and offer attractive entry points shortly.

SEBI-registered research analyst Karan Raj has recommended four stocks: Trent, Jio Financial Services, ABB and Laurus Labs as bullish candidates, citing favourable chart patterns and key support zones.

He believes these stocks may be poised for substantial upside in the coming weeks and months. Here's a breakdown of the outlook on each:

Trent : Monthly base candle signals strength

Raj said that Trent, the retail arm of Tata Group, is looking good at the current level. This stock is trading near a key base candle in the monthly time frame. According to him, this, combined with strong financial performance, sets the stage for a substantial pullback soon.

Targets: ₹5500, ₹6000, ₹6500 with a stop loss at ₹3500.

He recommends accumulating more in small tranches, especially on further dips. The outlook remains bullish.

Data from Stocktwits indicates that the retail sentiment on this stock remains ‘neutral.’ However, brokerages like Goldman Sachs, Motilal Oswal and Macquarie have been positive on this company on the back of its expansion plans.

Trent is down 30% year to date (YTD).

Jio Financial Services: Attractive valuation

According to Raj, Jio Financial Services, is currently trading at a good valuation, making it a compelling buy for investors.

He expects pullback from the support with a stop loss of ₹200 and targets at ₹300 and ₹350+.

The analyst believes the company is well-positioned for growth as it pursues further business expansion. He recommends seizing this opportunity.

Data from Stocktwits indicates that the retail sentiment is bullish on Jio Financial, a recently demerged entity from Reliance Industries. The company is set to publish its March-quarter earnings report on April 17 and is expected to announce its first ever dividend.

Jio Financial Services is down 19.2% YTD.

ABB : Strong support near base candle

Raj sees potential for ABB at current levels. The stock is near the base candle level made previously and presents an attractive opportunity. He recommends a target of ₹6000, ₹6500, ₹7000 with Stop Loss at ₹4200–₹4500

Data from Stocktwits indicates that the retail sentiment is ‘extremely bullish’ on this stock. In its last earnings concall, the management had guided for a positive orderbook, expecting large orders in diversified sectors.

ABB is down 21.5% YTD.

Laurus Labs: Poised for upside

Laurus Labs is showing signs of a continued bullish trend. The analyst highlights that the stock has recently broken out with strong volume support, an encouraging signal for further upside. This momentum could take the stock toward new highs in the coming months.

Target levels: ₹800, ₹900, ₹1000

Timeframe: 2–4 months

Stop-loss: ₹450–₹500

Data from Stocktwits indicates that the retail sentiment is ‘extremely bullish.’ The recent U.S. tariffs suspension brings some relief, although President Donald Trump has warned levies would soon come for the pharma sector.

Laurus Labs is up 4.06% YTD.

