3M To Return At Least $10B Cash To Shareholders, Provides Medium Term Outlook Ahead Of Investor Day: Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed

For 2026 and 2027, the company expects its organic sales growth to outperform macro while anticipating high single-digit earnings per share growth annually.

3M To Return At Least $10B Cash To Shareholders, Provides Medium Term Outlook Ahead Of Investor Day: Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Shares of industrial conglomerate 3M Co (MMM) rose 1% on Wednesday morning after the company announced a massive cash return to shareholders and provided a glimpse into its 2026 and 2027 outlook.

3M said it would return at least $10 billion in cash to shareholders over 2027.

For 2026 and 2027, the company expects its organic sales growth to outperform macro while anticipating a high single-digit earnings per share (EPS) growth annually.

The company said that by 2027, it would record an operating margin of approximately 25%.

CEO William Brown said, in prepared remarks, that the company is reiterating its 2025 guidance, and its medium-term outlook provides a clear path to reinvigorate top-line growth and drive operational performance.

“I am confident that our new performance-based culture and 3M eXcellence operating system allow us to capitalize on opportunities to deliver value for customers and shareholders,” he said.

During 3M’s fourth-quarter earnings announcement, the company projected a 2025 adjusted total sales growth of 0.5% to 1.5%, reflecting adjusted organic sales growth of 2% to 3%.

The company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $7.60 to $7.90, while adjusted operating cash flow is anticipated at $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion, contributing to approximately 100% adjusted free cash flow conversion.

The company is hosting its 2025 Investor Day on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed into the ‘bullish’ territory (58/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

MMM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:36 a.m. ET on Feb. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits MMM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:36 a.m. ET on Feb. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

3M shares have gained over 14% this year and over 92% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

STMicro Stock Slides As Italy Reportedly Pushes for CEO’s Exit: Retail Traders Turn Cautious

STMicro Stock Slides As Italy Reportedly Pushes for CEO’s Exit: Retail Traders Turn Cautious

Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper Stocks Gain As Trump Eyes Tariffs – Retail Sentiment Improves

Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper Stocks Gain As Trump Eyes Tariffs – Retail Sentiment Improves

Unusual Machines Stock In Spotlight After Orders From Red Cat Holdings: Retail Cheers The Deal

Unusual Machines Stock In Spotlight After Orders From Red Cat Holdings: Retail Cheers The Deal

ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Bitcoin Investors Hit Panic Button, Unleash 2025’s Largest Loss-Making Sell-Off Worth $7B – Retail’s Skeptical

Bitcoin Investors Hit Panic Button, Unleash 2025’s Largest Loss-Making Sell-Off Worth $7B – Retail’s Skeptical

Recent Stories

Football Did Manchester City expose Trent Alexander-Arnolds weakness as Real Madrid pursues Liverpool star? HRD

Did Manchester City expose Trent Alexander-Arnold's weakness as Real Madrid pursues Liverpool star?

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Root finally ends 5-year ODI century drought in Englands must-win match (WATCH)

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Root finally ends 5-year ODI century drought in England's must-win match (WATCH)

STMicro Stock Slides As Italy Reportedly Pushes for CEO’s Exit: Retail Traders Turn Cautious

STMicro Stock Slides As Italy Reportedly Pushes for CEO’s Exit: Retail Traders Turn Cautious

Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper Stocks Gain As Trump Eyes Tariffs – Retail Sentiment Improves

Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper Stocks Gain As Trump Eyes Tariffs – Retail Sentiment Improves

Shruti Haasan's Hollywood debut drama 'The Eye' to have its India Premiere at Wench Film Festival ddr

Shruti Haasan's Hollywood debut 'The Eye' to premiere in India at Wench Film Festival

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon