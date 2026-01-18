Joe Burnett said advances in AI are changing economic assumptions around savings, work, and long-term security, making a strong suit for Bitcoin’s adoption.

Joe Burnett said AI is making intelligence cheap and widely available, reshaping how markets and long-term stores of value are perceived

Burnett said that as intelligence-driven productivity lowers costs across the economy, capital may gravitate toward assets that cannot be diluted, like Bitcoin

He described Bitcoin as the first instance of “perfect digital scarcity.”

Joe Burnett, Vice President of Bitcoin Strategy for Strive Asset Management (ASST), said Bitcoin will benefit from the growing influence of artificial intelligence and that the technological “singularity” is already here, making a case for Bitcoin as a store of value.

On Sunday, Burnett wrote an article on X named ‘The Singularity Has Begun’ where he explained that the real revolution isn’t artificial intelligence replacing humans, but that intelligence itself has become cheap and widely available. Tools like large language models, Burnett believes, have already cut the cost of writing, coding, research, and analysis in half. He thinks this development will reshape markets and long-term economic behavior.

He argued that because intelligence reduces the cost of goods and services, traditional stores of value like housing, commodities, and corporate profits will be under pressure. “Intelligence started behaving like a commodity. Once intelligence approaches zero marginal cost, everything built on intelligence changes with it.” In that setting, Burnett says capital will gravitate to assets immune from dilution.

Bitcoin As Safe Store Of Value

Burnett said the beginning of this new era started on January 3, 2009, when Bitcoin’s (BTC) genesis block was mined. He called Bitcoin the first instance of “perfect digital scarcity,” an asset with a finite supply that cannot be increased by governments, institutions, or technology. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $95,110.14, relatively flat over the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter around the apex crypto remained at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Already, many people sense this shift, Burnett said, noting a growing unease about savings, careers, and financial security. That unease, he argued, helps to explain the popularity of speculative assets and high-octane trading in all corners of the market. This phenomenon not only tests faith in Bitcoin but has prompted people to dabble in meme coins or meme stocks.

“When savings melt slowly, people look for meaning in extremes they feel ordinary effort can never achieve. Savings represent deferred effort. They reflect years of work, discipline, and planning. They depend on the idea that value today will persist into the future. When intelligence becomes abundant, that assumption weakens. This reaction is rational. The singularity has begun.”

Citing these concerns, Burnett placed Bitcoin as the solution for “a world where intelligence creates abundance, wealth moves toward something truly scarce.”

