Bitcoin was trading around $90,592 on Sunday, far below the $200,000 outlook predicted by Tom Lee.

Peter Brandt said he trusts his process and has “no faith on any given trade or opinion,” questioning bold price calls.

Tom Lee said Bitcoin, then near $111,000, could “easily” reach $200,000 before year-end, citing Fed rate-cut tailwinds.

Willy Woo said he’s bullish for late January–February but cautious about 2026, citing liquidity and investor-flow signals.

On Sunday, Peter Brandt warned against Tom Lee’s Bitcoin forecast made in October that Bitcoin would reach $200,000.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt questioned conviction-driven price targets after Fundstrat’s Tom Lee renewed a bullish case for Bitcoin, saying in an X post that he does not “trust anyone obsessed with their position” and that he has “no faith on any given trade or opinion.”

Peter Brandt contests Tom Lee's Bitcoin prediction. | Source: @PeterLBrandt/X

Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors’ Head of Research, said in a CNBC interview that Bitcoin, then near $111,000, could “easily get to 200,000 before year-end.” Lee had argued that crypto tends to respond strongly to easier U.S. monetary policy and that a Fed rate-cut cycle would be supportive.

As of Sunday, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading around $90,592 on Sunday, flat in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter around the cryptocurrency fell from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ over the past day.

Analysts On Bitcoin's Price

In a YouTube livestream, crypto commentator and market analyst Ivan on Tech said Lee’s timeline while pointing to spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and market “sell pressure” as a near-term risk. He also referenced cycle analyst Bob Loukas while debating whether Bitcoin’s four-year cycle framework is breaking down. Previously, many analysts noted that Bitcoin’s four-year cycle was over, and any momentum the asset gains would be from ETFs and macroliquidity.

Daily U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF flow data by Farside Investors shows flows have swung between inflows and outflows in recent sessions, showing the volatility of the demand backdrop.

Willy Woo's prediction on Bitcoin. | Source: @woonomic/x

On-chain analyst Willy Woo also struck a split stance in an X post, saying he is bullish on Bitcoin “late Jan through Feb” but “presently bearish for 2026,” citing liquidity and investor-flow signals.

