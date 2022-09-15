Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tinder, Bumble, Grindr-top 10 DATING apps you can download to find LOVE

    Technology development has led to the popularity of dating applications in the contemporary dating scene. Here are a few dating apps that the internet says you should try.
     

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Dating apps play a significant role in modern-day romance. Technology has also changed the way of dating compared to the olden days. Earlier, people used to write letters to their loved ones and wait patiently wait for their answers from their loved ones. With the growth in technology, it has become more accessible for people to reach out to others and make dating easier. 

    Dating apps help you to find people with similar interests. These dating apps have also helped people explore their sexuality and have given importance to the LGBTQ+ community as a platform to find love more quickly. Some of the dating apps available are 

    Hinge 
    You can use the app Hinge if you are looking for serious relationships. As the app's slogan suggests, it is dedicated to matching you with an interested person in a long-term relationship. The app asks you for basic information like gender, age, religion, dealbreakers and six of your picture, which helps you to find people with similar interests. It also allows asking icebreaker questions and writing prompts to help create a standout. Hinge has seen good reviews on long-term relationships. 

    Tinder 
    When you hear the word Tinder, the first thing that comes to your mind is hookups. Tinder is the app for you if you are not looking for anything serious. It is a straightforward app which boosts your matches to find your potential matches. The first impression made on Tinder is through your photos and not bios. The first 100 swipes are free. Tinder is best for casual encounters. 

    Bumble 
    Women encounter many unwanted interactions on dating apps. Bumble allows only women to make the first move to find a solution for this. The app is a safer space for women and makes women more comfortable in making the first move. A free version is available, but additional fees are required for certain features. It needed the women to have an infraction within 24 hours. 

    Her 
    Her is an exclusive dating app for the LGBTQ+ community. It is mainly known for making matches among lesbians. The app encourages involvement and helps them participate in queer events and local meet-ups. Many uses have been reported in finding serious relationships. 

    Grindr 
    Grindr is another app that focuses on the LGBTQ+ community. The app is more famous among gay men and has become the most popular gay mobile app. Grindr took measures to protect users in countries where they may be at risk for being LGBT, unveiling new security features and automatically disabling their distance feature. 

    Lex 
    Lex is a free social media dating app for the queer community. The app aims to connect with people casually, whether dating or making friends. 

    Coffee meets Bagel 
    Coffee meets Bagel is another app where you can find serious and long-term relationships. This app helps you find your potential matches without swiping on people, which can be time-consuming; the app gives a list of potential partners.

