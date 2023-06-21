Yoga Day 2023: Here are top 7 asanas for pregnant women

An expectant mother can benefit greatly from the various yoga asanas since they maintain bone health, tone muscles for better blood circulation, relax the nervous system, balance the body, keep the skin supple, reduce tension, and get the body ready for labour and delivery.

The positions and exercises used during each of the three trimesters of pregnancy vary. In order to make pregnancy easier and to strengthen the pelvic muscles, which in turn helps to improve the womb space for the baby's healthy development, this article highlights five yoga poses with a lot of force.

Bhadrasana, or the butterfly posture, involves sitting on the mat with fully extended legs. Form the word "Namaste" by touching each other's feet while keeping your legs firmly planted on the mat. -Keep your back straight while you are sitting. Put your hands on your ankle or knees. Once you are comfortable, hold the position for a while. Legs should be straightened, followed by a minute of relaxation.

Vakrasana: The asana will aid in relaxation and provide a light massage for your abdomen's organs as well as the muscles surrounding your hands, neck, and spine. Slowly inhale while raising your arms to shoulder height. Ensure that the hands are pointing downward. Now slowly exhale while gently rotating your body in a sideways motion. The twist must be made from the area about your waist. Turn to your right side from your left side at the waist while simultaneously moving your hands and head to the same side.

Utkatasana: The pose will assist in building up your thigh and pelvic muscles. Standing upright, space your feet parallel to one another, about 12 inches apart. Slowly inhale while lifting your heels. At shoulder height, raise your arms high.

As you do this, make sure your palms are facing downward.

Paryankasana: Stand upright in the "Trikonasana" (Triangle Pose), keeping your feet together. Your hands should be at your sides. Spread your legs apart gradually. your right hand up in the air. breathe deeply, bend to the left, and maintain balance by placing your left palm on the ground. Count to 20 while tilting your head forward and focusing on your right hand's fingertips. Bending to the right while maintaining the posture. After one minute of relaxation, repeat the complete position twice more.

Marjariasana: Maintain a straight posture while you kneel. Take a big breath in, elevate your chin, and tilt your head back slightly. Hold the position while inhaling deeply for 30 seconds or however long is comfortable for you. Inhale deeply and bring your chin to your chest. Relax your buttocks and arch your back as comfortably as you can. Repeat the stance three more times after a brief period of holding.

Utthanasana: The pose will assist in enhancing the strength of your thighs, uterine, back, and ankle muscles. Keep your feet a metre apart and stand straight. Aim to have your toes pointed outward. Put your fingers in front of your torso, locked in. Please don't strain your hands.

Bring your hips down while slowly bending your knees. Your knees should now be straight as you return to your starting position.

Shavasana: Close your eyes as you lay on your back. your body and mind to calmness. and contemplate joyful, calm ideas. While doing this, take your time. Don't hold your breath; just take a regular breath. Wait a while, then get up. This yoga pose concludes the yoga session by cooling the body and calming the mind. Practise this after each asana to help your body unwind between poses.