    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 easy treks for begginers

    World Tourism Day 2023: Explore 7 beginner-friendly treks in India, from the picturesque Triund to the snowy Sandakphu, offering diverse landscapes and natural beauty

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 easy treks for begginers ATG EAI
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    India, known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes, offers a paradise for adventure enthusiasts. While many seek adrenaline-pumping experiences, not everyone is prepared for the demanding challenges of high-altitude trekking. Fortunately, India has a plethora of easy treks that are perfect for beginners, allowing them to explore the breathtaking natural beauty without pushing their limits too far. In this article, we will introduce you to seven such treks, each showcasing a unique facet of India's enchanting terrain.

    1. Triund Trek

    Nestled in the lap of the mighty Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh, the Triund Trek is a delightful introduction to the world of trekking. The journey begins from McLeod Ganj, the residence of the Dalai Lama, and takes you through lush forests, picturesque meadows, and a trail that is relatively easy to navigate. The reward at the end is the stunning view of the snow-clad Himalayan peaks.

    1. Valley of Flowers Trek

    For nature lovers and botany enthusiasts, the Valley of Flowers Trek in Uttarakhand is a dream come true. Situated in the UNESCO-listed Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, this trek offers a gentle walk amidst a riot of colorful alpine flowers and a chance to spot unique Himalayan flora and fauna.

    1. Hampta Pass Trek

    Located in the Kullu Valley of Himachal Pradesh, the Hampta Pass Trek is ideal for those who wish to experience a diverse range of landscapes. This trek combines easy ascents with thrilling river crossings and leads you from the lush green Kullu Valley to the barren landscapes of Lahaul and Spiti.

    1. Kheerganga Trek

    Tucked away in the Parvati Valley, the Kheerganga Trek is a delightful mix of hot springs, lush forests, and panoramic views. The trek starts from Barshaini and takes you to the soothing hot water springs, offering a perfect opportunity to relax and rejuvenate amidst nature.

    1. Chopta Chandrashila Trek

    For a glimpse of the mighty Himalayas without strenuous climbs, the Chopta Chandrashila Trek in Uttarakhand is an excellent choice. The well-marked trail takes you to the Tungnath Temple, the highest Shiva shrine in the world, and offers breathtaking views of Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Chaukhamba peaks.

    1. Brahmatal Trek

    Brahmatal, situated in Uttarakhand, is a hidden gem known for its pristine beauty and relatively easy terrain. The trek offers stunning views of the majestic Mt. Trishul and Nanda Ghunti peaks and is especially enchanting during the winter months when the landscape is blanketed in snow.

    1. Sandakphu Trek 

    For those dreaming of a rendezvous with the world's tallest mountains, the Sandakphu Trek in West Bengal is an accessible option. The trail takes you to Sandakphu, which offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Everest, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu peaks.

    India's easy treks are a gateway to experiencing the country's natural beauty and diverse landscapes without the need for rigorous training or extreme physical endurance. These treks cater to adventurers of all levels, making them perfect for beginners. Whether you're a nature enthusiast, a spiritual seeker, or simply looking to unwind in the mountains, India has a trek that will suit your preferences. So, lace up your hiking boots, embrace the adventure, and embark on a journey that will leave you with unforgettable memories of India's scenic wonders.

