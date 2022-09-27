Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Tourism Day 2022: Here are some Facebook and WhatsApp statues, quotes, and Messages to share

    The annual World Tourism Day is observed on September 27. It strives to encourage travel to generate income, encourage cross-cultural contact, and raise living standards.
     

    First Published Sep 27, 2022

    We know how tourism can bring individuals from all origins and cultures together. Additionally, it can ease regional tensions and foster ties between other states. The annual World Tourism Day is observed on September 27. It strives to encourage travel to generate income, encourage cross-cultural contact, and raise living standards.

    We know how tourism can bring individuals from all origins and cultures together. Additionally, it can ease regional tensions and foster ties between other states. So let's all wish each different happiness, health, and a lifetime trip in honour of World Tourism Day!

    Facebook and Whatsapp Quotes about Tourism
    “Tourism is a powerful tool for creating positive change. It has the ability to unite people from all corners of the globe, and it can create lasting memories that can be shared for years to come.” – Sarah Fallon, Director of Tourism for the City of Vancouver

    “Tourism is more than just a holiday. It’s an opportunity to learn about other cultures and share new experiences with friends and family.” – Fernando Hidalgo, Chief Operating Officer for Orlando International Airport

    “Tourism is a way to improve the world. It connects people from all over the world, it creates jobs and it helps communities grow.” – Dr. Fatima Boudihal, Minister Plenipotentiary at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

    Wishes for Tourism
    “We long to be surrounded by beauty. The world is a beautiful place.” – John Lennon

    Facebook and Whatsapp Messages for Tourism
    The world is in the grip of a tourism crisis. In order to remedy this, we have put together a selection of quotes, wishes and messages on World Tourism Day that everyone can get behind.

    “The tourist is not a parasite but rather a backbone of our economy.”-Ferdinand de Saussure

