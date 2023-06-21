World Music Day 2023: Celebrating the Universal love language

Experience the soul-stirring melodies of Pakistani drama soundtracks, including iconic OSTs from "Meray Paas Tum Ho" and "Humsafar," as they resonate globally and evoke emotions of love, separation, and the complexities of relationships on this World Music Day—By Amrita Ghosh

World Music Day, celebrated on June 21st each year, is a vibrant and melodious celebration of the universal language of music. It is a day that transcends borders, cultures, and genres, uniting people around the globe through the power of rhythm and melody. On this auspicious occasion, musicians, both amateurs and professionals, come together to showcase their talents and share their unique expressions. Concerts, festivals, and jam sessions fill the air with a rich tapestry of sounds, highlighting the diversity and beauty of musical traditions from every corner of the world. World Music Day encourages us to appreciate and embrace the endless harmonies that connect us all, fostering a sense of unity and joy in our shared human experience. On World Music Day, let's celebrate the power of music and its ability to transcend boundaries. Pakistani dramas have produced some unforgettable soundtracks that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Here are 7 popular OSTs from Pakistani dramas.



Meray Paas Tum Ho

The melodious title song by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has become a global hit with its soulful lyrics, heart-wrenching music, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s captivating voice.

Humsafar

The evergreen theme song "Woh Humsafar Tha" sung by Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch perfectly complements the romantic storyline of this iconic drama, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.





Zindagi Gulzar Hai

The soundtrack of this celebrated drama includes the soulful track "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" by Ali Zafar, capturing the essence of love, aspirations, and complex relationships.



Suno Chanda 2

The peppy title track sung by Farhan Saeed, Damia Farooq, and Rimsha Khan will uplift your spirits with its catchy tunes, reflecting the energy of this romantic comedy-drama.

Yeh Dil Mera

The intense title track sung by Shiraz Uppal delves deep into the emotional journey of the characters in this psychological thriller drama, leaving a lasting impact.

Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain

This anthology series features a captivating theme song by Shopner Ghor and Gulzar, inspired by the poetry of Gulzar and intensifying the meaning of love.



Mrs. & Mr. Shameem

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz's web series features an interesting OST that includes the classic ghazal "Dillagi" sung by Sahir Ali Bagga, Zain Ali, Zohaib Ali, and Fariha Pervez.

