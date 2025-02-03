World Cancer Day 2025: Managing stress to limit alcohol, 7 lifestyle changes to lower risk of chronic diseases

Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, are the leading causes of death worldwide. While genetics play a role, lifestyle choices significantly influence your risk. Here are seven simple changes you can make to lower your risk of chronic diseases:

Cancer is one of the most deadly diseases in the world, afflicting millions of people each year. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer was responsible for approximately 10 million deaths in 2020, ranking as one of the major causes of death globally. The illness can affect any region of the body and generally advances quietly, so early identification and prevention are critical. While genetics are important, lifestyle decisions can have a considerable influence on cancer risk.

As we mark World Cancer Day 2025, promoting awareness about the activities people may take to lower their risk and live healthier lives is critical. Here are five strategies to promote general health and reduce cancer risk.

Avoid Tobacco and Limit Alcohol
Smoking is a significant cause of cancer, especially lung, throat, and mouth cancers. Quitting tobacco and limiting alcohol intake can significantly reduce the risk of acquiring numerous forms of cancer. 

Protect yourself from the sun
Skin cancer is one of the most frequent forms, yet it is mostly avoidable. Using sunscreen, wearing protective clothes, and avoiding prolonged sun exposure, particularly during peak hours, can all help minimise the risk of skin cancer. 

Maintain a healthy diet
A healthy diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats helps boost the immune system and minimise inflammation. Avoiding processed meals, extra sugar, and red meat can help reduce cancer risk.

Stay physically active 
Regular exercise promotes a healthy weight, regulates hormones, and boosts immunity. At least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity, such as walking, cycling, or yoga, can greatly lower your chance of developing cancer.

Plan regular screenings and check-ups
Early detection can significantly improve cancer treatment outcomes. Regular health check-ups and screenings, such as mammograms, pap smears, and colonoscopies, can aid in the identification of possible dangers and prompt medical treatment.

Sleep
Aim for 7-9 hours of good sleep every night. Establish a consistent sleep routine by going to bed and getting up simultaneously every day. Establish a soothing evening ritual to increase your sleep quality and restrict your screen time before bed.

Managing Stress Effectively
Use stress-reduction strategies such as meditation, deep breathing, yoga, or mindfulness. Engage in hobbies or activities that make you happy and relax. Maintain a good work-life balance and seek help from friends, family, or experts when required.

