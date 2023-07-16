Who was Zarina Hashmi? Artist whose birthday Google is celebrating with a doodle

Zarina was born on this day in 1937 in the little Indian town of Aligarh, but due to the Partition in 1947, her family was compelled to migrate to Karachi in the newly founded Pakistan.

Google, the world's largest search engine, created a special doodle on Sunday to commemorate the 86th birthday of Indian-American printmaker and artist Zarina Hashmi, who is regarded as one of the most important figures in the minimalist movement. Zarina was born on this day in 1937 in the small Indian town of Aligarh, but her family was compelled to leave after the Partition of India in 1947 and move to Karachi in the newly created Pakistan.

Also Read: 7 key signs of Dyslexia: Understanding the common indicators

"Today's Doodle honours printmaker and Indian American artist Zarina Hashmi... The illustration, created by New York-based guest artist Tara Anand, "captures Hashmi's use of minimalist abstract and geometric shapes to explore ideas of home, displacement, borders, and memory," according to the description provided by the search engine of the doodle. At age 21, Hashmi wed a young diplomat in the diplomatic service and set out to traverse the globe. According to Google, she lived in Bangkok, Paris, and Japan, where she was exposed to printmaking and modernist and abstract art trends.

She then became a professor at the New York Feminist Art Institute, which offered female artists equal educational chances. She collaborated in the exhibition's co-curation in 1980 at AIR Gallery, "Dialectics of Isolation: An Exhibition of Third World Women Artists of the United States." Hashmi eventually rose to prominence internationally for her arresting intaglio and woodcut prints that blend semi-abstract representations of the homes and cities she had lived in. Inscriptions in her native Urdu and geometric designs influenced by Islamic art were frequently found in her creations. Hashmi's work is still being contemplated by people all over the world in permanent collections at places like the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, among others.

Also Read: Know before you grow: 5 plants one should avoid keeping indoors