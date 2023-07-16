Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Zarina Hashmi? Artist whose birthday Google is celebrating with a doodle

    Zarina was born on this day in 1937 in the little Indian town of Aligarh, but due to the Partition in 1947, her family was compelled to migrate to Karachi in the newly founded Pakistan.
     

    Who was Zarina Hashmi? Artist whose birthday Google is celebrating with a doodle ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    Google, the world's largest search engine, created a special doodle on Sunday to commemorate the 86th birthday of Indian-American printmaker and artist Zarina Hashmi, who is regarded as one of the most important figures in the minimalist movement. Zarina was born on this day in 1937 in the small Indian town of Aligarh, but her family was compelled to leave after the Partition of India in 1947 and move to Karachi in the newly created Pakistan. 

    Also Read: 7 key signs of Dyslexia: Understanding the common indicators

    "Today's Doodle honours printmaker and Indian American artist Zarina Hashmi... The illustration, created by New York-based guest artist Tara Anand, "captures Hashmi's use of minimalist abstract and geometric shapes to explore ideas of home, displacement, borders, and memory," according to the description provided by the search engine of the doodle. At age 21, Hashmi wed a young diplomat in the diplomatic service and set out to traverse the globe. According to Google, she lived in Bangkok, Paris, and Japan, where she was exposed to printmaking and modernist and abstract art trends.

    She then became a professor at the New York Feminist Art Institute, which offered female artists equal educational chances. She collaborated in the exhibition's co-curation in 1980 at AIR Gallery, "Dialectics of Isolation: An Exhibition of Third World Women Artists of the United States." Hashmi eventually rose to prominence internationally for her arresting intaglio and woodcut prints that blend semi-abstract representations of the homes and cities she had lived in. Inscriptions in her native Urdu and geometric designs influenced by Islamic art were frequently found in her creations. Hashmi's work is still being contemplated by people all over the world in permanent collections at places like the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, among others.

    Also Read: Know before you grow: 5 plants one should avoid keeping indoors

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    What is future of plastic surgery? Know latest and advanced technology by expert RBA

    What is future of plastic surgery? Know latest and advanced technology by expert

    Know Ilish fish price per kg in Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and more RBA

    Know Ilish fish price per kg in Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and more

    Mountain Vacation Essentials: 7 must-have items for an unforgettable trip MSW EAI

    Mountain Vacation Essentials: 7 must-have items for an unforgettable trip

    7 key signs of Dyslexia: Understanding the common indicators MSW EAI

    7 key signs of Dyslexia: Understanding the common indicators

    Essential Skincare strategies for healthy skin during the summer to monsoon transition ATG EAI

    Essential Skincare strategies for healthy skin during the summer to monsoon transition

    Recent Stories

    Locked room mystery? Over 100 tourists briefly trapped in Agatha Christie's former home; here's what happened snt

    Locked room mystery? Over 100 tourists briefly trapped in Agatha Christie's former home; here's what happened

    We met our God to Ajit Pawar Praful Patel and others pay surprise visit to Sharad Pawar gcw

    'We met our 'God' to...': Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and others pay surprise visit to Sharad Pawar

    Why is Ilish aka Hilsa Fish, so expensive? Here are 5 reasons RBA EAI

    Why is Ilish aka Hilsa Fish, so expensive? Here are 5 reasons

    Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 to be 'minutely' scrutinised by CBFC panel? Know details MSW

    Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG 2' to be 'minutely' scrutinised by CBFC panel? Know details

    What is future of plastic surgery? Know latest and advanced technology by expert RBA

    What is future of plastic surgery? Know latest and advanced technology by expert

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon