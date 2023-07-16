Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 key signs of Dyslexia: Understanding the common indicators

    Discover the 7 telltale signs of dyslexia and learn how to identify this common learning disorder. Understand the challenges faced by individuals with dyslexia and the importance of early detection.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Dyslexia is a learning disorder that affects a person's ability to read, write, spell, and sometimes speak. It is important to note that dyslexia manifests differently in individuals, and not all individuals will exhibit the same signs or symptoms. These signs and symptoms of dyslexia can vary in severity and presentation among individuals. While these signs may raise suspicion of dyslexia, a formal assessment by a qualified professional, such as an educational psychologist or a specialized teacher, is necessary to diagnose dyslexia accurately. Early identification and intervention are crucial for individuals with dyslexia. With appropriate support, accommodations, and specialized instruction, individuals with dyslexia can develop strategies to overcome challenges and thrive academically and personally.

    Here are seven signs to understand if someone has dyslexia:

    1. Difficulty with reading and spelling

    One of the primary signs of dyslexia is persistent difficulty with reading and spelling. Individuals with dyslexia may struggle to decode words, have trouble recognizing familiar words, and make frequent spelling errors. They may also experience challenges in understanding the order of letters or sounds within words.

    2. Slow reading and writing

    Dyslexic individuals often read at a slower pace compared to their peers. They may require more time to process written information and struggle with fluency. Writing tasks can also be laborious, with noticeable delays and errors. This slow processing speed can impact academic performance and overall productivity.

    3. Poor phonological awareness

    Phonological awareness refers to the ability to identify and manipulate the individual sounds in words. Dyslexic individuals may have difficulty recognizing and working with the sounds of language, such as blending sounds or isolating specific sounds within a word. This can make it challenging for them to grasp the relationship between letters and sounds.

    4. Reversals and transpositions

    Another sign of dyslexia is the frequent occurrence of letter and number reversals, such as mistaking "b" for "d" or "6" for "9". Transposing or switching the order of letters within words, such as writing "was" as "saw," is also common. These errors can persist even after repeated instruction and practice.

    5. Poor organizational skills

    Dyslexic individuals often struggle with organizational skills and may have difficulty keeping track of assignments, schedules, and deadlines. They may find it challenging to follow instructions or remember sequences of steps. These difficulties can impact academic performance, work productivity, and daily life activities.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    6. Difficulty with directionality and spatial awareness

    Many individuals with dyslexia have trouble with directionality and spatial awareness. They may confuse left and right, have difficulty understanding maps or navigating in unfamiliar environments, and struggle with tasks that require a sense of spatial orientation, such as reading charts or graphs.

    7. Low self-esteem and frustration

    Dyslexia can significantly impact an individual's self-esteem and emotional well-being. Constant academic challenges, along with potential social difficulties, can lead to feelings of frustration, anxiety, and low self-confidence. Dyslexic individuals may avoid reading and writing tasks, develop negative attitudes toward learning, and exhibit behavioral issues as a result.

