An invasive vine often used for its trailing effect in indoor settings. However, its leaves contain substances that can cause skin irritation and digestive issues when ingested.
The Peace Lily is a graceful, low-maintenance plant. Its leaves and flowers contain calcium oxalate crystals, which can cause mild to severe discomfort if ingested.
Oleander is a beautiful flowering shrub that contains cardiac glycosides, making it extremely poisonous if ingested. Even minimal contact with its sap can cause skin irritation.
Beloved for their heart-shaped leaves and easy-care nature. They contain calcium oxalate crystals which can lead to irritation and mild poisoning symptoms if consumed.
A popular houseplant due to its attractive variegated leaves. It contains oxalate crystals, which can cause irritation and swelling of the mouth, tongue, and throat if ingested.