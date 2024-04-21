Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    When is Mahavir Jayanti 2024? Know date, significance, history and more

    Mahavir Jayanti is more than simply a religious holiday; it celebrates eternal knowledge and spiritual enlightenment. It reminds us of the timeless ideals of non-violence, honesty, and compassion, which are just as vital now as they were in ancient times.

    Mahavir Jayanti, a cherished Jain holiday, commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara and Jainism's founder. Millions of Jains worldwide observe Mahavir Jayanti with intense devotion, and it occupies a particular place in the hearts of adherents of this ancient faith. This momentous event happens on April 21st, 2024, inviting Christians to pray, ponder, and celebrate together. It acts as a time for spiritual refreshment and reaffirming basic principles.

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024 Date
    Mahavir Jayanti is observed on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in the Jain calendar, which corresponds to March or April in the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, it will be celebrated on Sunday, April 21.

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: History
    Lord Mahavir was born around 599 BCE in Vaishali, a historic city in today's Bihar, India. His given name was Vardhamana, and he was born into the royal dynasty of King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. At 30, he gave up his royal rank and began a spiritual journey in search of enlightenment and emancipation from the cycle of life and death.

    After years of rigorous meditation and ascetic practices, Mahavir gained Kevala Jnana, or omniscience, at 42. He spent the remainder of his life spreading his ideology and bringing others to spiritual enlightenment. His teachings laid the groundwork for Jainism, highlighting the values of nonviolence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), nonattachment (Aparigraha), and non-absolutism (Anekantavada).

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Significance
    Mahavir Jayanti commemorates Lord Mahavir's teachings and exemplary life, motivating Jains to follow the path of justice and compassion. It is a time for self-reflection, introspection, and the renewing of spiritual commitments. The celebration also fosters community solidarity and peace, developing a spirit of kindness and camaraderie.

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Celebration
    On Mahavir Jayanti, Jains rise early to worship and meditate. Certain rituals are performed in Jain temples, such as the Abhisheka (ritual washing) of Lord Mahavir's idol and the recitation of his teachings from sacred scriptures. Devotees also sacrifice flowers, fruits, and sweets to the god.

    On Mahavir Jayanti, there are religious processions known as rath yatra, and Jain temples are decorated with flags. Donations are also provided to support the poor and needy and prevent animals from being butchered.

