Not 'Saawariya' but THIS was Ranbir Kapoor's debut film

If you thought Ranbir Kapoor debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya', you are wrong.
Ranbir Kapoor debuted with a short film 'Karma' that was nominated for the Student Oscar.
The film 'Karma' looks at capital punishment in India and is about a jailer who has been carrying out executions for the past 25 years.
For him, it's simply a 9-to-5 job; there's no emotion in what he does and this is his job.
He only knows the prisoner by name but what happens when a face is assigned to that name? A face of someone he loves.
The film is available on YouTube.