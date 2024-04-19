Entertainment

Not 'Saawariya' but THIS was Ranbir Kapoor's debut film

Image credits: X, Youtube

'Saawariya'

If you thought Ranbir Kapoor debuted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya', you are wrong.

Image credits: X

Ranbir Kapoor debuted with a short film 'Karma' that was nominated for the Student Oscar.

Image credits: Instagram

The film 'Karma' looks at capital punishment in India and is about a jailer who has been carrying out executions for the past 25 years.

Image credits: Facebook

For him, it's simply a 9-to-5 job; there's no emotion in what he does and this is his job.

Image credits: Instagram

He only knows the prisoner by name but what happens when a face is assigned to that name? A face of someone he loves.

Image credits: Social Media

The film is available on YouTube. 

Image credits: Instagram
