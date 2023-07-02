Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Guru Purnima 2023? Know time, tithi, mantra and significance of THIS day

    People adore and honour their instructors during Guru Purnima. Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is the appearance day of Ved Vyasa, the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

    Guru Purnima 2023: Date and Time- Guru Purnima is observed on a full moon day. As the name indicates, it is celebrated in honour of one's Guru or Teacher. Guru Purnima is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, corresponding to June or July in the Gregorian calendar. People adore and honour their instructors during Guru Purnima.

    Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. On this day, Lord Buddha is also honoured by his followers since it is claimed that he delivered his first sermon on this day. Millions of Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains throughout India celebrate Guru Purnima.

    Guru Purnima 2023: Date and Time
    Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is celebrated in July on the first full moon day or Purnima following the summer solstice. According to the Hindu Panchang, this day arrives in the Ashadha maas and will fall on July 3rd, 2023 this year.

    Guru Purnima 2023 Tithi
    Guru Purnima 2023: Date July 3, 2023
    Guru Purnima Tithi Begins    8:21 PM, July 2, 2023 and Ends at 5:08 PM, July 3, 2023

    Guru Purnima 2023: Mantra
    Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara.
    Guru Saakshaat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah.
    गुरुर्ब्रह्मा गुरुर्विष्णु र्गुरुर्देवो महेश्वरः, गुरुः साक्षात् परं ब्रह्म तस्मै श्री गुरवे नमः ||

    Guru Purnima 2023: Significance Of Guru Purnima
    Buddhists traditionally commemorate the event in remembrance of the Lord Buddha, who delivered his first sermon on this day in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. Hindus, on the other hand, commemorate Guru Purnima as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa. Guru Purnima is said to be the day Krishna-Dwaipayana Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata, was born to sage Parashara and Satyavati.

    As a result, the day is also known as Vyasa Purnima. Sage Vyasa contributed to the cause of Vedic studies by collecting all Vedic hymns and categorising them into four divisions depending on ceremonies and features. Rig, Yajur, Sama, and Atharva are the four components.

    Guru Purnima 2023: Importance of Guru Purnima
    On the day of Guru Purnima, worshippers bathe and pray to their Gurus. Guru Purnima is observed throughout the country. This Shloka is said in memory of their Gurus.

