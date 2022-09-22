When is Durga Puja 2022? What are the 10 weapons in Maa Durga's hands; know it's significance and more

The image of Goddess Maa Durga has 10 hands, each of which is portrayed wielding a different weapon. In this article, let's explore the meaning of each weapon that Maa Durga holds.

DURGA PUJA 2022: Durga Puja, one of the biggest national holidays, will be observed this year from October 1 to October 5. One of the greatest celebrations among Bengalis, it is mostly observed in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar. The celebration honours the victory of Goddess Durga over Asura. It is thought that the Goddess and her family come to Earth after overcoming the evil in the cosmos.

Other names for Durga Puja are Durgotsava and Sharodotsava. Although the festival lasts ten days, the final five are regarded as the most important. Deities of Saraswati, Lakshmi, Ganesha, and Karthik are also revered in addition to the Goddess Durga.

In every region of the nation, exquisite pandals are constructed, their well-crafted idols erected, and numerous ceremonies are performed. It is customary to acquire new garments and presents for loved ones during this Bengali celebration. Food is an important aspect of Durga Pujo, without which the festival's spirit is lacking.

Durga Puja is celebrated for days varying from 6 to 10 days in different parts of the country. The festival is also celebrated as Navratri (nine nights) in many parts of India.

Durga Puja 2022 dates

Maha Shashsti: October 1

Maha Saptami: October 2

Maha Ashtami: October 3

Maha Navami: October 4

Maha Dashmi: October 5

The image of Goddess Durga has 10 hands, each of which is portrayed wielding a different weapon. In this section, let's examine the meaning of each weapon the goddess Durga holds.

As the recipient of the combined might of several Gods to exterminate all the demons on earth, Goddess Durga is regarded as the most powerful deity. The goddess' 10 arms, which represent the eight corners, the sky, and the earth, represent the protection she offers to her followers from all sides.

Trishul (Trident aka Lord Shiva)

The Trishul, a gift from Lord Shiva, has three sharp edges that stand for the three attributes of Tanmas (calmness, inactivity, and a propensity toward lethargy), Satva (salvation, positivity, and purity), and Rajas (vigour, energy, and vigorousness) (peace, hyperactivity and desires). To find peace and redemption, all three traits must be perfectly balanced. Mother Durga, who is compassionate, will recognise all the characteristics necessary to vanquish the demons and triumph when the trident pierces them to death.

Sword: Lord Ganesh

Lord Ganesh presented the sword to Durga. The sword is a metaphor for wisdom and represents the wit of intellect.

Spear: Agni Dev

Agni Dev, the god of fire, presented the spear to Durga as a symbol of fiery might. This represents the capacity to distinguish between good and wrong.

Axe: Vishwakarma

Lord Vishwakarma presented the Goddess Durga with his axe. The axe represents a lack of fear of repercussions in the face of evil. Axes are said to possess both the ability to create and destroy.

Bow and Arrow: Vayu Dev

Vayu Dev gave out a bow and an arrow (God of air). The bow represents potential energy, whereas the arrow represents kinetic energy.

Lotus: Lord Brahma

Lord Brahma gave the lotus as a gift to symbolise how individuals might develop spiritual consciousness despite adversity.

Sudarshan Chakra: Lord Vishnu

The concept that Durga, the centre of all creation and the cosmos, regulates everything is embodied in Lord Vishnu's Sudarshan Chakra. It rotates on the goddess' index finger and stands for dharma or virtue.

Conch (Shankh): Varuna Dev

The conch stands for total strength, resolve, and persistence of purpose.

Thunderbolt/ Vajra: Lord Indra

Thunderbolt/Vajra represents great might, resolve, and steadfastness.

Snake: Lord Shiva

The snake of Lord Shiva represents male force and consciousness. Additionally, it represents the transition from a lower to a higher state of awareness and the desire to try new things.