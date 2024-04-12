When is Baisakhi 2024? April 13 or April 14? Know correct date of Vaisakhi, significance, history and more

Traditionally, Baisakhi is celebrated on April 13 or 14, the first day of the Hindu solar year. This signals the beginning of the harvest season in Punjab. For many, Baisakhi is the day to worship the 'Waheguru' and meditate.

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a prominent spring festival marking the first day of the month of Vaisakh. It is widely observed in Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist groups. It is the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year, celebrated throughout India, particularly in Punjab and northern India. The day symbolises the start of the harvest season and is an opportunity to share delight with community members. On Baisakhi, members of the Sikh community attend local Gurudwaras to engage in langar, meal preparation, and distribution. Many members use Baisakhi to worship the 'Waheguru' and meditate.

When is Baisakhi 2024?

Baisakhi is generally observed on April 13 or April 14. This year's celebration will be held on April 13. The day has held historical and spiritual significance since 1699, when the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, founded the Khalsa Panth - the collective designation given to Sikhs who have been baptised.

History of Baisakhi

According to mythology, on this day, Guru Gobind Singh summoned Sikh men who were willing to lose their lives for their religion and invited them inside a tent. Five men who volunteered to join him vanished into the tent, and after some time, Guru Gobind Singh emerged alone, blood on his blade. The guys soon re-emerged wearing turbans and became the first Khalsa members, known as the Panj Pyare, or cherished five. They were baptised by the Guru who showered them with Amrit (holy water).

Baisakhi is also related with Buddhism since it is claimed that Gautama Buddha obtained enlightenment, or Nirvana, on this date.

Baisakhi, also known as Mesh Sankranti, celebrates the start of the solar calendar because on this day, the Sun enters the Mesh Rashi, the first of the twelve zodiac signs. Other spring festivities that occur on or around Baisakhi include Pana Sankranti in Odisha, Poila Baisakh in West Bengal, Rongali Bihu in Assam, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vaishakhi in Bihar, and Poooram Vishu in Kerala. They all commemorate the start of harvest season with somewhat different rituals.

Significance of Baisakhi

Baisakhi is the time to celebrate the start of a new harvest season, which is especially important for farmers who pray to the Lord for a plentiful harvest and show appreciation for their livelihoods. It is the season for family reunions, get-togethers, and elaborate banquets prepared with fresh harvest. People attend Gurudwaras in the morning to clean their homes, adorn them, dress in traditional clothes, and pray for a successful year.

About Baisakhi

The celebrations begin early in the morning with a visit to the gurudwara, followed by the cooking of some delectable cuisine and dancing to the beat of the dhol. On this day, kirtans and special prayers take place, as well as langars. Folk dances, music performances, and vivid displays are staged to commemorate Punjab's cultural richness. One of the festival's highlights is kada prasad, which is made with whole wheat flour, clarified butter, and sugar. On this occasion, sweet saffron rice is made and served to family members.