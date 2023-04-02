Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What's the difference between H3N2 and H1N1 viruses? Know symptoms and treatment of these viral infections

    H3N2 is thought to have started in birds and was subsequently transferred to humans, whereas H1N1 is known as "swine flu" because it began in pigs and was later transmitted to people.

    What the difference between H3N2 and H1N1 viruses? Know symptoms and treatment of these viral infections RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    The influenza A viruses H3N2 and H1N1 are subtypes of the influenza A virus that may cause seasonal flu in humans. Cases have recently grown, and it is harmful. From September through March, the flu is prevalent in India. 

    With the increase in Covid cases and people's weakened immunity, these viral infections have become even more dangerous. While they share similar symptoms, they can affect your body and mind differently. As a result, knowing the distinction between them is critical for proper diagnosis and therapy. These are the distinctions between H3N2 and H1N1 virus symptoms and therapy.

    Also Read: 3 unhealthy foods that can increase acidity in your stomach

    H3N2 and H1N1 Virus Differences
    H1N1 is known as the "swine flu" because it first appeared in pigs and then spread to people. H3N2, on the other hand, originated in birds before being transferred to humans.

    H1N1 tends to afflict younger persons, whereas H3N2 is more frequent in elderly ones. Yet, the present expansion of H3N2 is also frequent in younger groups, suggesting that a significant mutation occurred this year.

    What the difference between H3N2 and H1N1 viruses? Know symptoms and treatment of these viral infections RBA

    Symptoms: While both strains can cause comparable symptoms, H1N1 has been linked to more severe respiratory symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath and gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhoea and vomiting. H3N2 influenza, on the other hand, can produce severe muscular pains and fever.

    Vaccination efficacy: Although both strains are included in the seasonal flu vaccine, the vaccine's efficiency may vary from year to year. In some years, the vaccination may offer superior protection against one strain over another.

    Both strains can cause significant disease and consequences, especially in persons with underlying health issues or compromised immune systems. Regardless of the circulating type, vaccination is one of the most excellent strategies to protect against the flu and its consequences.

    Also Read: 3 hydrating face serums that are apt additions to skincare regime this summer

    School-age children must take extra measures since influenza and its variations are major causes of death in children under five. Furthermore, because schoolchildren do generally not take steps while coughing or sneezing, they are more likely to pass the sickness to their elderly grandparents. Another crucial consideration is that H1N1 and H3N2 can be lethal if immunity is weakened, particularly in those with uncontrolled diabetes and organ transplants.

    It should be noted that neither variety should be treated with steroids or antibiotics.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for April 2 2023 Leo Cancer Virgo Scorpio Aquarius Pisces Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 2, 2023: Beneficial day for Cancer; be careful Virgo, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for April 2 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 1 2023 Capricorn Leo Libra Aquarius Virgo Taurus Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 1, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Sagittarius; be careful Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 1 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Grita Selix the Famous Fashion Designer is Excited To Become the Core Commitee Member of World Designing Forum

    Grita Selix the Famous Fashion Designer is Excited To Become the Core Commitee Member of World Designing Forum

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for April 2 2023 Leo Cancer Virgo Scorpio Aquarius Pisces Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 2, 2023: Beneficial day for Cancer; be careful Virgo, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for April 2 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Kyle Mayers, Mark Wood magic hands LSG maiden Ekana conquest over DC; netizens roar-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers, Mark Wood magic hand LSG maiden Ekana conquest over DC; netizens roar

    IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Arshdeep Singh and rain allow PBKS to see past KKR; social media has mixed reactions-ayh

    IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep and rain allow PBKS to see past KKR; social media has mixed reactions

    Soldiers join combined commanders' conference for the first time

    Soldiers join combined commanders' conference for the first time

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon