    What is future of plastic surgery? Know latest and advanced technology by expert

    What is the advancing human potential-the promise of future plastic surgery? Dr Prashantha Kesari, Senior Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, will tell us some insides of this latest and cutting edge technology.

    What is future of plastic surgery? Know latest and advanced technology by expert RBA
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    Welcome to the forefront of a transformative era of beauty and self-enhancement. The future of plastic surgery beckons with unprecedented promise, where science fiction and imagination converge into tangible reality. As we stand on the precipice of technological breakthroughs and innovative advancements, the boundaries of what is possible in aesthetic enhancement are being shattered. 

    From the emergence of cutting-edge techniques to the convergence of medicine and technology, this article will take you on a captivating journey into the ever-evolving landscape of plastic surgery, where dreams of physical transformation are transformed into tangible, life-changing realities.

    Plastic Surgery: A Versatile Specialty Encompassing Various Organs
    Plastic surgery as a specialty is not confined to any organ system. It covers almost all organs from hair to the toenail. Its scope as a problem-solving specialty encompasses thousands of surgical procedures and incorporates other surgeons' principles and methods. Plastic surgical principles are like that favorite sauce or salt in any recipe!

    Beyond Cosmetics: Exploring the Diverse Realm of Plastic Surgical Procedures
    Everyone equates plastic surgery to cosmetic surgery only. But the fact is, cosmetic surgery is just one of the peaks in the mountain range of magnificent surgeries.

    Modern Plastic Surgery: Embracing Innovation and Transforming Lives
    Plastic surgery derives its name from "plasticos" which means to mold the tissues! Modern plastic surgery has grown beyond this traditional mold and has become all-pervasive. It has transformed into a surgical discipline that demands the highest level of surgical skills, clinical acumen, mastery of modern technology, and precise planning-execution. A plastic surgeon goes through rigorous training of 7 to 9 years, equipping them with essential surgical tools and techniques.

    This enables them to plan and execute the most complex and intricate surgical procedures. They can perform super microsurgery, joining lymphatic vessels with a diameter of 0.1-0.2mm. They are adept at repairing cut nerves, muscles, tendons, and delicate bones of the face and hand. They can reconstruct a face demolished by cancer using microvascular tissue transfer. A modern plastic surgeon is an expert in operating on delicate tissues under challenging circumstances. They are team players, coordinating with other specialists like dermatologists, dentists, maxillofacial surgeons, oncologists, ENT surgeons, ophthalmologists, general surgeons, vascular surgeons, nephrologists, and transplant surgeons. A plastic surgeon is like water that fills the gap, transforms into the shape of the situation, and gives that finishing touch!

    The Extensive Training and Expertise of Today's Plastic Surgeons
    Plastic surgery, like other medical specialities, is becoming a team sport. This allows each team member to excel in a particular vertical and bring in all their expertise to provide our patients the best possible solution and outcome. Plastic surgery teams are an integral part of any modern healthcare system, delivering our patients the best in the world.

    Advancements in Technology and Collaborative Care: Shaping the Future of Plastic Surgery
    Rapid advances in 3-D printing, AR-VR, artificial intelligence, and robotic surgery, combined with human intellect and skill, will take plastic surgery into a new realm of restoring form and function! At present, plastic surgery offers procedures ranging from hair transplants to hand transplants, and from face rejuvenation to face transplants. Indian plastic surgeons are recognized worldwide for their excellent results, empathy, and skill sets. The internet has made the world flat, and Indian plastic surgery is all set for an exciting future of serving the world.
     

