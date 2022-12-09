Way to prepare Panna Cotta, the mouth-watering desert at your home

Panna cotta, which means “cooked cream” in Italian, is essentially the base: heated heavy cream mixed with and flavoured with vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste and gelatin powder. You can now try this delicious dessert at home by following this easy and simple recipe.

Panna cotta is a dessert recipe that looks complicated but is so easy that you can make the base in less than 30 minutes. Panna cotta is a traditional delicious, and easy Italian custard. Finding a simple recipe on the Internet can take time and effort. Here is a recipe you can try out. It is served with warm hot fudge sauce and fresh raspberries. You can keep this dessert in the refrigerator for several days. You can now try this delicious Italian custard at home by following the recipe by chef VH Suresh cooperate executive chef - Platform 65. This recipe tastes just like the panna cotta served at many Italian restaurants.

ALSO READ: Why India should be on your 2023 travel bucket list, find out here

Panna Cotta Recipe

Ingredients used in Panna cotta:

Whole milk: 1/3cup

Unflavored gelatin powder: one placket (20g)

Heavy cream: 2¹/² cup

White sugar: 1/2 cup

Vanilla extract, 1¹/² teaspoon

Method:

Step 1: First, you can take a small bowl, add milk, sprinkle gelatin powder, and mix it well until the gelatin dissolves well together. And keep it aside.

Step 2: Now, take heavy cream and sugar, and mix well in a saucepan.

Step 3: set it over medium heat, bring it to a boil, and observe as the cream can quickly boil over and bubble up.

Step 4: Immediately store the gelatin mixture in boiling cream, and stir until it dissolves completely. Continuous stir for 1min.

Step 5: Remove the pan and stir in vanilla extract in it.

Step 6: Now you can pour this cream mixture into six individual bowels and leave it to cool for 20mins.

Step 7: After getting cool, Cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate it until it settles down for at least 4 hours.

Step 8: Now serve the cool panna cotta, topped with fresh fruits.

ALSO READ: Create a scrumptious thali at home by using these must try winter food recipes