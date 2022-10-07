Want to renew or apply for a passport? Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow

The Ministry of External Affairs has come up with an easier way to apply for our passports by using the Passport Seva Portal. This development has made the process less time-consuming. Here is a mini guide for using the website.

A passport is an important document required when a person travels to another country for various reasons such as tourism, education, medical or other purposes. There has been growth in the demand for passports in the country as globalisation further stretches arms, along with an expanding economy. The Passport Seva Project was initiated in May 2010 under the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry and has increased its services in circulating this essential document to as many citizens of the country as possible, and that too, with the least amount of hassle. If you plan to apply for a passport, the Passport Seva Portal is the platform you need to interact with.

Visit the official website to access the passport portal: www.passportindia.gov.in. Once on the website, you must register in the Passport Seva Online Portal. Later will be provided with a Login ID and password. Use them to log in to the portal. Now, click on the link, “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport.” A new webpage will appear. Enter the necessary details on the new web page and click on Submit button. On the “View Saved/Submitted Applications” that appears on the screen, click “Pay and Schedule Appointment” to confirm a slot for your appointment. Different payment options are available, including Credit/Debit Cards, SBI Bank Challan, and Internet Banking. Once the payment is done, print the application receipt with the Application Reference Number (ARN)/ Appointment Number/Appointment Number. Now, you can Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) at the given appointment time with your original document.

