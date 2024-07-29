Viral video: iPhone-themed wedding invite trends on social media; netizens react (WATCH)

The invite, resembling an iPhone, features a booklet of sorts consisting of around three pages attached to each other. The picture of the couple is printed as the wallpaper on the phone with the time and date of the ceremony printed above the image.

Other details of the ceremony and the invite in detail are illustrated on the subsequent pages. The venue is printed as part of a WhatsApp conversation that has been illustrated on one of the pages with the title ‘Send Location’.

The iPhone wedding invite's "back cover" also includes a depiction of a camera that sort of seems three-dimensional. In addition to iPhone invites, the business has created distinctive wedding cards that draw inspiration from newspapers and passports.

In other news, last week, Apple implemented significant price reductions for several iPhone models in India following a recent cut in import duties on components. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a decrease in import duties from 20 per cent to 15 per cent in the Union Budget 2024, prompting Apple to reduce the prices of iPhones by 3-4 percent. The price cuts range from Rs 300 for some models to as much as Rs 6,000 for others. This marks the first instance of Apple reducing the price of current Pro models in the Indian market. By reducing the prices, Apple aims to enhance its market presence and attract more consumers to upgrade or switch to the latest iPhone models

