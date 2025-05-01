Couples dreaming of having a baby may find that certain Vastu defects in their home hinder conception. Following Vastu tips like sleeping in the right direction and creating a positive home environment can boost the chances of pregnancy.

Having a child is a long-cherished dream for many couples. But for various reasons, conception doesn't happen. It's true that both partners need to be healthy, and both sperm and egg need to be in good condition. But there's something else: Vastu experts say that sometimes, Vastu defects in the home can also hinder conception. Vastu is based on the five elements: water, air, fire, earth, and space. To conceive, all elements must be balanced in the home. The element responsible for sexual relations is fire, found in the southeast direction. This same fire element is responsible for a woman's pregnancy and the baby's development in the womb.

Which direction for the bedroom?

For a proper relationship and good sexual relations, couples should sleep in the southeast direction. Couples sleeping in the northwest direction are in a specific energy field called 'Parjanya,' which actually aids conception. This energy keeps the body and mind cool and stable. Once a woman conceives, she should sleep from the northeast corner to the southwest direction for the baby's stability.

If the bedroom is between the south and southwest directions, this zone is a disposal zone, making conception difficult. Similarly, if the bedroom is between east and southeast or west and northwest, there may be obstacles to conception.

If the toilet is in the southwest direction or if this direction is weak, the chances of having a child are very low. If the fire element is weak in the house, the reproductive capacity of men is also weak. Also, if the toilet is between the south or southeast direction or the kitchen is in the northeast, it weakens reproductive capacity. There should be no stairs or any heavy objects in the center of the house, as this can cause various problems in pregnancy.

A pregnant woman should never be left in a dark room or a dim place; there should always be some light around her. When a pregnant woman sleeps, her head should be towards the south, and her feet should be towards the north.

What to do?

If the situation is favorable, it is advisable to plant fruit saplings or create a garden in the southeast direction at the back of the house. Pink rose crystals should be kept in the bedroom. If there is a mirror in the bedroom, it should be covered or removed entirely. Always keep fresh flowers in the house to create a positive atmosphere. A small idol or photo of Balakrishna can be placed near the bed or in the northwest direction.

What not to do?

Pregnant women should not put up paintings depicting violence, cruelty, etc., which indicate a negative attitude that can cause depression. Pregnant women should not wear dark or black clothes, such as black or dark red. A pregnant woman should never sleep under a beam. There should be no bonsai or thorny plants in the house. It is best to reduce the use of electronic devices.