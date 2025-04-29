If there's a rift between you and your partner or you want to bring sweetness into your relationship, you can keep these lucky items in your bedroom.

Vastu Shastra offers many rules and remedies regarding every item in the house. Vastu and astrological measures can be tried to strengthen the relationship between husband and wife. If married couples keep some special items in their bedroom, it can resolve ongoing conflicts and strengthen their bond. Let's learn in detail about 5 auspicious items couples should keep in their room.

Place a Mandarin Duck Photo:

To improve the relationship between husband and wife, you can place a photo or statue of Mandarin ducks in your bedroom. Doing so can maintain happiness in married life and resolve ongoing conflicts between you and your partner. Also, sweetness will start coming into the relationship.

Place a Picture of Radha-Krishna Like This:

Place a picture of Shri Krishna and Radha Rani in your bedroom, where both are looking at each other with love. Husband and wife should definitely keep this kind of picture in their room. Doing so strengthens the relationship with the spouse and increases the love between husband and wife.

Salt Keeps Negativity Away from the Room:

Put some sea salt in a small bowl and place it under the bed in your room. Also, change it once a week. By using this salt remedy, negative energy is removed, and positive energy flows into the room. Moreover, this remedy brings happiness to married life.

Keep Fresh Flowers:

To increase sweetness and love in the relationship between husband and wife, you can also keep fresh flowers in the bedroom. But keep in mind that these flowers should be changed daily. Keeping dried flowers in the bedroom can lead to inauspicious results. If you keep fresh flowers in the room every day, their fragrance creates a pleasant atmosphere in the room and increases love in the lives of husband and wife.

A Smiling Picture of Husband and Wife:

To remove the rift between you and your partner and strengthen your relationship, you can keep a smiling picture of husband and wife in your bedroom. Keeping this kind of photo in the room brings happiness to your family life and sweetness to the relationship.

