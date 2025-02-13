Valentine's Day 2025: 5 Outdoor decor must-haves for a perfect love-filled evening

With restaurants too crowded on Valentine’s Day, many couples decide to celebrate the day intimately. They like to stay comfortably at home and as Gen Z says, simply Netflix and chill. But celebrating at home doesn’t mean you cannot make your partner feel special. With the weather just right, set up a romantic ambiance on the terrace and spend the evening gazing at the stars as well as into each other’s eyes. Order your favorite food and drinks, and set the mood just right for a love-filled evening. Here’s a breakdown for those who don’t know how to begin.

Day Bed by Loom Crafts

This sofa Day Bed is perfect for the times when you just want to lay down and gaze at the sky. Or talk for hours without getting tired. Made of aluminum frame powder coated and teak wood, the cushions and mattress are available in imported Agora or Sunbrella made of acrylic or Indian Polyester fabric with PU foam. The weatherproof and zero maintenance Day Bed will be an investment that will reap dividends later on as well. The comfortable and stylish bed will be the perfect sustainably and eco-friendly addition to your terrace. This will ensure that you can celebrate Valentine’s Day every day.

Terrace Canopy Decoration by Together

Who doesn’t love these Instagram-worthy canopy decorations where the two of you can share endless conversations? Click as many photos as you want. Get your terrace Valentine’s Day ready as the team will come down to set up the canopy, saving you time that you can then spend in buying a thoughtful gift for your partner. The inviting terrace décor will make this year’s Valentine's truly special.

Fairy Lights by Lexton

There is this certain charm and romanticism that only fairy lights can add. While the warm, yellow ones add a touch of comfort, the soothing blue ones make it a comfortable evening for the two of you to sit and enjoy. Available as strings, hang them across the terrace or cover your canopy with it and let the twinkling lights spread their magic.

Priscilla Bird Hanging

These beautiful emboss-painted birds are of super-fine quality. The handmade birds are available in a pack of 6 and are a perfect addition to the terrace's romantic décor. The birds will become the center of attraction as their vibrant colors will be loved by all.





Flowers from Ferns and Petals

How can we forget flowers? A bouquet of red roses is certainly required. Don’t forget to get some rose petals to shower your love with and ensure that they truly feel special. A cake too can be ordered to make the celebration complete. Soak in the mild fragrances of the flowers and enjoy the company of your partner as you celebrate the day of love, cementing your ties now and forever.

