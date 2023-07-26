Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unlock beauty within you: 6 immense benefits of gua-sha

    The immense benefits of Gua-Sha range from proper blood circulation to aiding your collagen production. Here you can read all about what this trendy Gua-Sha is, and its benefits. By Leona Merlin Antony

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Gua sha is a Chinese traditional face massage tool which helps in improving of circulation. It is a unique healing approach which is being widely accepted. TikTok has made it so popular that there was a big trend going on based on this.

    ALSO READ: Explore the magic of WABI-SABI

    1.         Blood Circulation

    “Scratch” and “sand” are the literal translation of this Chinese term. Virus toxins usually cause “sha” which has the capacity to form spots on the skin. The dead skin cells are scraped off with this tool which improvises the circulation of soft tissue cells.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katarzyna L (@katarzynalor)

     

    2.         Puffiness

    Gua sha eliminates the fluid build-up that happens in our skin thereby reducing puffiness. The lymphatic system gets drained up as you age which can be rejuvenated with the help of this magical tool. This happens when you gently scrape the tool on your face.

    3.         Facial Muscles

    Tension can contribute to strained facial muscles. The main issue happens because of the connection our eye muscles have with our facial muscles. Tense facial muscles can lead to disruption in blood flow. A good facial massage with a good gua sha roller will loosen the tight muscles and give you a relaxed feeling.

     

     

    4.         Collagen boost

    Gua sha do not leave any form of marks on the face on its usage. Jade or quartz is used to make gua sha face rollers. Collagen and elastin production is boosted up due to the increased circulation. Wrinkles get extremely reduced when collagen increase in our face. It leads to the formation of a much clearer complexion.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priscilla (@priscilla.lala)

     

    5.         Best Self-care Investment

    Gua sha will be a great investment in your self-care routine. This is because salon treatments are much more expensive even for one time. If you have a hang of how to give a proper massage to your face, you are indeed lucky. The facelift it provides you is unmatched. Your cheek bones receive a nice sculpting in every use.

    ALSO READ: From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
