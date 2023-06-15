Undercooked food to Fried foods: Know items to avoid this rainy season
There are some dos and don’ts for every season. And monsoon brings its own set of rules and regulations. Know what to eat and what to avoid this rainy season. – By Mahasweta Sarkar
We eagerly await the monsoon to hit and relieve us from this unbearable summer heat. However, the rainy season also brings its own share of health concerns like any other season. With monsoon’s humid weather and constant rain, there is a higher chance of food poisoning, diarrhoea and flu. The sudden weather change also affects our immunity system. And we need to be prepared for it all.
Here is a list of what to eat and what to avoid this rainy season:
Have Seeds and nuts
Seeds and nuts containing omega 3 are anti-inflammatory and will help you fight infections. Good examples are flaxseed and walnut.
Have Fruits and vegetables
Fresh fruits and veggies will increase your body's vitamins and minerals, boosting immunity. Go for apricot, berries, beans and pumpkins.
Also Read: Rainy season hair saviour: Discover 7 nutritional secrets for monsoon-proof tresses!
Have Fermented foods
Curd, buttermilk and pickled vegetables help you improve gut health as they contain probiotics.
Also Read: Depression to Weight Gain: Side effects of contraceptive pill
Have Spices
Indian spices, especially turmeric, provide anti-bacterial properties and improve digestion.
Avoid Undercooked food
Undercooked eggs, chicken or meat, especially on open food counters, will have a high chance of getting contaminated.
Avoid Fried foods
Everything fried and crispy food, including pakoras and samosas, as amazing as they feel in your mouth, can lead to bloating and indigestion.
Avoid Green leafy vegetables
You need to be careful while picking from the local market as the chances of worm infestation are the highest during monsoon.
Avoid Unfiltered water
Water gets more easily contaminated during monsoons. Do not drink water from any random tap if you don’t want to catch an infection.