Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Undercooked food to Fried foods: Know items to avoid this rainy season

    There are some dos and don’ts for every season. And monsoon brings its own set of rules and regulations. Know what to eat and what to avoid this rainy season. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Undercooked food to Fried foods: Know items to avoid this rainy season MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    We eagerly await the monsoon to hit and relieve us from this unbearable summer heat. However, the rainy season also brings its own share of health concerns like any other season. With monsoon’s humid weather and constant rain, there is a higher chance of food poisoning, diarrhoea and flu. The sudden weather change also affects our immunity system. And we need to be prepared for it all.

    Here is a list of what to eat and what to avoid this rainy season:

    Have Seeds and nuts
    Seeds and nuts containing omega 3 are anti-inflammatory and will help you fight infections. Good examples are flaxseed and walnut.

    Have Fruits and vegetables
    Fresh fruits and veggies will increase your body's vitamins and minerals, boosting immunity. Go for apricot, berries, beans and pumpkins.

    Also Read: Rainy season hair saviour: Discover 7 nutritional secrets for monsoon-proof tresses!

    Undercooked food to Fried foods: Know items to avoid this rainy season MSW

    Have Fermented foods
    Curd, buttermilk and pickled vegetables help you improve gut health as they contain probiotics.

    Also Read: Depression to Weight Gain: Side effects of contraceptive pill

    Have Spices
    Indian spices, especially turmeric, provide anti-bacterial properties and improve digestion.

    Undercooked food to Fried foods: Know items to avoid this rainy season MSW

    Avoid Undercooked food
    Undercooked eggs, chicken or meat, especially on open food counters, will have a high chance of getting contaminated.

    Avoid Fried foods
    Everything fried and crispy food, including pakoras and samosas, as amazing as they feel in your mouth, can lead to bloating and indigestion.

    Undercooked food to Fried foods: Know items to avoid this rainy season MSW

    Avoid Green leafy vegetables
    You need to be careful while picking from the local market as the chances of worm infestation are the highest during monsoon.

    Avoid Unfiltered water
    Water gets more easily contaminated during monsoons. Do not drink water from any random tap if you don’t want to catch an infection.

     

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for June 15 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 15, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Taurus; good day for Capricorn

    World Blood Donor Day: 5 benefits of donating blood RBA

    World Blood Donor Day: 5 benefits of donating blood

    Depression to Weight Gain: Side effects of contraceptive pill ATG

    Depression to Weight Gain: Side effects of contraceptive pill

    Father Day 2023 Movie marathon to kite match 8 great fun ideas to spend the day MSW

    Father’s Day 2023: Movie marathon to kite match-8 great fun ideas to spend the day

    Daily Horoscope for June 13 2023 Gemini Leo Libra Cancer Aries Virgo Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 13, 2023: Be cautious Aquarius, Capricorn; good day for Leo

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for June 15 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 15, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Taurus; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for June 15 2023 gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 15, 2023

    football Amid own uncertain future, PSG star Kylian Mbappe lashes out at treatment of Lionel Messi in France snt

    Amid own uncertain future, PSG star Kylian Mbappe lashes out at treatment of Lionel Messi in France

    BREAKING Massive fire breaks out at Kolkata airport check-in area - WATCH snt

    WATCH: Massive fire at Kolkata airport triggers panic among passengers; shocking visuals go viral

    football 'It was an honour': Jude Bellingham thanks Borussia Dortmund fans after Real Madrid move snt

    'It was an honour': Jude Bellingham thanks Borussia Dortmund fans after Real Madrid move

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon