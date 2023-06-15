Undercooked food to Fried foods: Know items to avoid this rainy season

There are some dos and don’ts for every season. And monsoon brings its own set of rules and regulations. Know what to eat and what to avoid this rainy season. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

We eagerly await the monsoon to hit and relieve us from this unbearable summer heat. However, the rainy season also brings its own share of health concerns like any other season. With monsoon’s humid weather and constant rain, there is a higher chance of food poisoning, diarrhoea and flu. The sudden weather change also affects our immunity system. And we need to be prepared for it all.

Here is a list of what to eat and what to avoid this rainy season:

Have Seeds and nuts

Seeds and nuts containing omega 3 are anti-inflammatory and will help you fight infections. Good examples are flaxseed and walnut.

Have Fruits and vegetables

Fresh fruits and veggies will increase your body's vitamins and minerals, boosting immunity. Go for apricot, berries, beans and pumpkins.

Have Fermented foods

Curd, buttermilk and pickled vegetables help you improve gut health as they contain probiotics.

Have Spices

Indian spices, especially turmeric, provide anti-bacterial properties and improve digestion.

Avoid Undercooked food

Undercooked eggs, chicken or meat, especially on open food counters, will have a high chance of getting contaminated.

Avoid Fried foods

Everything fried and crispy food, including pakoras and samosas, as amazing as they feel in your mouth, can lead to bloating and indigestion.

Avoid Green leafy vegetables

You need to be careful while picking from the local market as the chances of worm infestation are the highest during monsoon.

Avoid Unfiltered water

Water gets more easily contaminated during monsoons. Do not drink water from any random tap if you don’t want to catch an infection.