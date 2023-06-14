Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Depression to Weight Gain: Side effects of contraceptive pill

    Unveiling the potential side effects of contraceptive pills: from mood changes to spotting and risks like blood clots, understanding the impacts is vital for informed decision-making and women's health empowerment. By Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Contraceptive pills have revolutionized women's reproductive health, providing an affordable and reliable method of birth control. While they offer numerous benefits, being aware of potential side effects is essential, especially when the pills are overused. From mood changes to spotting and possible risks like blood clots, understanding the potential impacts of excessive contraceptive pill use is crucial for informed decision-making. Let's explore some common side effects and their implications.

    Depression: Prolonged use of contraceptive pills has been linked to an increased risk of depression. The hormonal changes caused by the pills can potentially impact mood regulation and lead to feelings of sadness or low mood. Monitoring one's mental well-being is crucial, and seeking professional help is essential.

    Spotting: Excessive use of contraceptive pills can result in irregular bleeding or spotting between periods. This breakthrough bleeding occurs due to hormonal imbalances caused by the high dose of hormones from the pills. Adhering to the prescribed dosage and taking the pills consistently can help minimize this side effect. If persistent spotting occurs, it's advisable to consult a healthcare provider.

    Weight Gain: While weight gain is commonly listed as a potential side effect, its association with contraceptive pills is not well-established. Some individuals may experience slight weight gain or fluid retention, while others may not observe any significant changes. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and regular exercise can help manage weight concerns.

    Missed Periods: Overusing contraceptive pills can lead to missed or very light periods. The hormones present in the pills can affect the menstrual cycle and result in reduced bleeding intensity. While this is generally considered safe, it's important to rule out pregnancy if a period is missed or significantly different from usual. Regular check-ups with a healthcare provider can help monitor any changes in menstrual patterns.

    Issues with Eyes: Excessive use of contraceptive pills has been associated with eye changes, such as corneal thickening. This may cause discomfort and impact contact lens wearers. If there are any noticeable changes in vision or difficulties with contact lenses, consulting an ophthalmologist is recommended for evaluation.

    Blood Clot: Although rare, overusing contraceptive pills can slightly increase the risk of blood clots, including deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism. Individuals with pre-existing conditions or a family history of blood clotting disorders may be at higher risk. Recognizing symptoms such as leg pain or sudden shortness of breath is crucial, and immediate medical attention should be sought if these symptoms occur.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
