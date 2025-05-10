The Royals is a refreshing Netflix rom-com that blends royalty, romance, and ambition with vibrant storytelling, strong women, and emotional depth—perfect for fans of feel-good drama

Netflix’s decision to back and release The Royals, a romantic-comedy series, feels like a small victory. At a time when audiences are regularly bombarded with dark, violent, and intense narratives, this series arrives like a breath of fresh air. The Royals is unapologetically extravagant, indulgent, and thoroughly entertaining. In the midst of life’s constant challenges, it's a welcome relief to have a show that simply allows viewers to relax and enjoy some wholesome drama. With its warm, vibrant tone, it might just signal the start of India’s own Bridgerton or Emily in Paris era.

The series kicks off with a classic meet-cute between Sophia Kanmani Shekhar and Aviraaj Singh. Right from the beginning, it’s clear that their story would follow the familiar yet beloved trope of opposites attracting – evolving from rivals into lovers. Sophia, the dynamic CEO of WorkPotato, a leading Indian hospitality start-up, is in Sri Lanka to receive the Best Entrepreneur award. While on her morning run on Bentota beach, she crosses paths with Aviraaj, who is being photographed for a magazine cover. Their silent, tension-filled moment sets the tone for what’s to come.

Later that evening, they run into each other at a bar. After exchanging witty banter, chemistry sparks between them, leading to a decision to spend the night together. However, what begins as a passionate evening soon spirals into a heated argument. Sophia accuses him of being privileged and spoiled, while he retorts by calling her arrogant and foolish.

Sophia is later revealed to be chasing a dream project – converting royal Indian palaces into heritage stays under the brand The Royal B&B. Her search takes her to Rajasthan, specifically to Motibag Palace in Morpur. She is accompanied by Kunal, her ex-boyfriend and co-founder of WorkPotato; Niki, the lead designer; and Keertana, her assistant. This project is critical, as their main investor, Zubin Daruvala, issues an ultimatum: if the team doesn’t complete the venture in six months, Sophia must step down due to reported financial losses.

At Motibag, Sophia discovers that Aviraaj is none other than the prince of the palace. His mother, Maharani Padmaja (Paddy), is enthusiastic about the project, especially since the royal family is on the verge of bankruptcy following the death of Maharaja Yuvanath Singh. With Aviraaj expected to ascend as king – a role he is reluctant to embrace – things take an unexpected turn when it is revealed that the late Maharaja has left his fortune to someone named Maurice.

The show also introduces Aviraaj’s siblings, Digvijay (Diggy) and Divyaranjani (Jinnie), and their grandmother, Rajmata Bhagyashri (Maaji), portrayed by the ever-graceful Zeenat Aman. Maaji is initially presented as a quirky, modern granny who explains Gen-Z terms like “situationship” to Paddy, encourages her to try smoking a joint, and even supports her romantic pursuits. However, her character sadly feels underdeveloped. She often remains absent from pivotal scenes, and her limited involvement leaves viewers wondering whether her presence truly impacts the narrative.

One of the series’ standout aspects is its female-led creative team. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, developed by Neha Sharma, and produced by Ishita and Rangita Pritish Nandy, The Royals features complex, strong women who are unapologetic about their emotions and decisions. These characters are not depicted through a judgmental lens, but instead are allowed to be vulnerable and empowered at the same time.

The male characters, meanwhile, are refreshingly progressive. Aviraaj, despite his Casanova image, is respectful towards women. The Nawab of Alsipur, Salaluddin Khan (nicknamed Salad), and even Diggy, who strives to define himself outside his royal heritage as a chef, are portrayed with depth and sensitivity. Diggy’s humility shines when he gracefully accepts defeat in a cooking contest to a commoner, reflecting the show’s intent to dismantle myths surrounding royalty.

Queerness is handled with thoughtful nuance in The Royals. Rather than being a superficial plot device, it’s seamlessly woven into the story. Characters aren’t defined solely by gender or orientation. Paddy, for instance, is a widow who confidently explores her romantic desires with Bollywood superstar Ranjit Shroff. But when the moment arrives, she chooses self-love over companionship, portraying emotional maturity.

The show deftly navigates the complexities of modern relationships. Aviraaj’s unresolved issues with his late father and his resistance to accepting his princely duties are delicately portrayed. He is shown as a man struggling with inner conflict, but never emasculated or villainized. His support for Sophia against Princess Ayesha Dhondi, despite being entangled in royal duties, further underlines his growth.

Sophia’s emotional dilemma between her past with Kunal and her feelings for Aviraaj is portrayed without moral judgment. Her choices and sexual freedom are treated with realism and respect, offering a modern perspective rarely seen in mainstream Indian media.

The soundtrack and background score enhance the viewing experience, especially the recreation of Tu Tu Hai Wahi, which adds a nostalgic charm. A Romeo & Juliet-themed ball and a fashion auction bring flair and drama, with characters donning regal attire with modern flair – a perfect metaphor for the show itself.

Visually grand and dramatically rich, The Royals is not just about style. Beneath the glitz lies a narrative about a struggling family, individual dreams, and societal expectations. Sophia’s journey as an orphaned woman trying to carve her space in a patriarchal world remains central to the show’s emotional core.

The performances are uniformly strong. Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter lead the cast with conviction, supported ably by Sakshi Tanwar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh, and Udit Arora. Nora Fatehi surprises in her role as the ambitious Princess Ayesha Dhondi, showing layers to her persona that go beyond her established image as a dance icon.

In sum, The Royals is a glamorous, emotionally layered, and delightfully dramatic series that explores legacy, identity, and relationships. It sets the stage for more vibrant, female-led, genre-bending Indian storytelling—and fans will be eagerly awaiting its next season.