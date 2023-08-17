Sweeth truth: 6 reasons why brown sugar is better than white

Explore the distinctions between brown sugar and white sugar and uncover why brown sugar is considered a potentially healthier option. From processing to nutritional content, delve into the factors that set these sugars apart. by Leona Merlin Antony

Two common household sweeteners are brown sugar and white sugar, but they are different in more ways than just appearance. Both sugars should be used in moderation as part of a balanced diet, despite the fact that brown sugar can offer a little nutritional advantage due to its molasses component. The decision between the two is based on dietary requirements and personal preferences.

Here are six important distinctions between these sugars, along with explanations for why brown sugar is frequently viewed as a healthier option:

1. Processing and Composition

White sugar goes through a lot of processing, removing its natural molasses content in the process. In contrast, brown sugar has a distinct flavour and colour because it still contains some molasses.

2. Nutritious Value

Due to the presence of molasses, brown sugar has a minor increase in the amount of nutrients including calcium, potassium, and iron. The variations are negligible, and neither sugar is thought to be a substantial nutrient source.

3. Flavour and Aroma

Brown sugar's molasses concentration gives it a flavour and scent that is richer and more caramel-like, which can improve the flavour of baked goods and sweets.

4. Glycemic Index

Compared to white sugar, brown sugar often has a somewhat lower glycemic index, which implies that blood sugar levels may rise more slowly. But moderation is key because both sugars can affect blood sugar levels.

5. Moistness and Texture

White sugar is less wet than brown sugar because molasses absorbs moisture, giving brown sugar a somewhat moister texture. This might affect how baked items feel, giving them a softer consistency.

6. Antioxidant Potential

Brown sugar has trace amounts of minerals and antioxidants that white sugar does not, thanks to the molasses it contains. Even though the quantities are tiny, the presence of antioxidants is typically linked to health advantages.

