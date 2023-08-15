PCOD and weight loss: 7 nourishing foods to include in your diet

Lifestyle
Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are also low in calories and carbohydrates.
Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are not only delicious but also packed with antioxidants and fiber.
Incorporate lean sources of protein into your meals, such as chicken, turkey, fish, and plant-based options like lentils and beans.
Nuts and seeds like almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber.
Whole grains are higher in fiber and nutrients, providing sustained energy and helping to manage blood sugar levels.
If you're sensitive to dairy or prefer alternatives, opt for non-dairy options like coconut yogurt or almond milk fortified with calcium and vitamin D.
Cinnamon is a spice that may help improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels.