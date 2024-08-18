Supermoon blue moon sighting on 19 August: Check when, where and how to get the best view

As reported earlier, this year we are expected to see four supermoons in a row. The first of the four will take place on August 19, Monday at 2:26 PM EDT (about 12:00 AM IST). Interestingly, this will be a Supermoon Blue Moon.

Skygazers will be in for a treat on August 19 since they will get to see a supermoon, one of the largest and brightest moons of 2024. Because the moon is closest to Earth during its full phase, it looks noticeably larger in the sky, hence the name "supermoon." Tomorrow's supermoon and blue moon combo, which rarely happens a few times per few decades, will be an extremely rare astronomical occurrence. Since the August full moon is commonly referred to as a "Sturgeon Moon," the Supermoon blue moon is also called a "Sturgeon Moon." Despite its name, "blue moon," it has nothing to do with colour. According to Space.com, there are two kinds of blue moons: seasonal and monthly.

A seasonal blue moon occurs when there are three full moons in a season that has four full moons. This is the conventional definition of a blue moon, and it will rise on August 19. Just the second full moon in a single calendar month is considered a second form of blue moon. It was the outcome of the first definition being interpreted incorrectly. This monthly "Blue Moon" notion is now understood to have a different significance rather than being a mistake.

When and how to watch supermoon?

This Supermoon will be visible on 19 August and will appear full in the sky for three days. It is expected to be seen at 11:56 pm IST on Monday.

For the best view of the supermoon, choose a location with little air pollution and a clear view of the horizon, according to the BBC. Experts predict that shortly after rising in the southeast and east of the sky, the supermoon will be visible. Because of this, it is imperative that you select a space that is open and devoid of city lights.

Experts advise that people should allow their eyes some time to adjust to the darkness. The ability to see will gradually improve, colour vision will adjust in 10 minutes, while black-and-white vision will take an hour or longer to improve. It is advised that you keep your night vision intact by limiting your exposure to strong lights.

