Summer health tip: Know 4 benefits of drinking water from clay pots

During the summer, drinking water from a clay pot or matka has various health advantages. Matkas are natural coolants that may control body temperature, enhance water quality, balance pH levels, and are environmentally beneficial.

Water is vital for healthy health, especially during the hot summer months when dehydration is a severe worry. While there are several methods for staying hydrated, one ancient practice utilised in India for millennia is sipping water from a clay pot or matka.

These are some advantages of drinking water from a clay pot or matka during the heat.

Increase water quality: Drinking water from a clay pot can also help to enhance water quality. Since clay is porous, contaminants and poisons may be filtered out, resulting in clean and pure water.

Also Read: 3 unhealthy foods that can increase acidity in your stomach

Eco-friendly: Unlike plastic or metal containers, clay pots are chemical-free and do not leach dangerous compounds into the water. Water from a clay pot or matka is also an environmentally beneficial choice. Unlike plastic bottles or metal containers, clay pots are biodegradable and do not pollute the environment. Clay pots or matkas are another environmentally friendly choice because they can be reused and do not need to be disposed of after use

Balance pH levels: It can assist in balancing the pH levels of the water. Clay's alkaline composition can help offset the acidity of the water, which can be good for individuals who suffer from stomach disorders. Alkaline water can enhance the body's overall pH balance and promote greater health.

Also Read: 3 hydrating face serums that are apt additions to skincare regime this summer

Natural coolants: Since clay is porous, water may soak through and evaporate, cooling the water. During the warmer summer months, this can assist in regulating body temperature and prevent heat stroke. On a hot day, drinking water from a matka may produce a pleasant and natural flavour that can be quite calming.

Therefore, the next time you seek a cool drink during the hot summer, consider sipping water from a clay pot or matka and get the advantages.