    Stress and inactive lifestyle leading cause for infertility?

    The known triggers and physiological conditions continue to affect women's hormones, and the latest research shows how an inactive lifestyle affects women's gynaecological health. Here is a list of reasons that can cause infertility.  

    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction highlighted that infertility affects around 10 to 14 % of Indian couples and is m common in cities, where one out of every six teams is seeking help. More women show declining fertility and low egg reserves after 30. As more women enter their 30s without a child, statistics show delayed motherhood has become the norm. An inactive lifestyle is more likely to make a woman infertile than a man. Which often causes hormonal imbalance, polycystic ovarian disease and weight issues that impact the embryo. The Body Mass Index (BMI) is crucial, and being overweight or underweight isn't conducive to egg production.

    Infertility can be caused due to disorders resulting in untimely or no ovulation. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), Hypothalamic Dysfunction and Premature Ovarian Failure are the common abnormalities. Young women are occupied with pursuing their jobs and caring for their homes and forget to overlook the reproductive cycle or biological clock. Various studies have been conducted by scientists worldwide to investigate the subject. Here are some of the causes of infertility according to experts

    1. Higher stress levels or physically demanding jobs can be one of the reasons for infertility in women. Women who have to handle all this can be in a vulnerable situation. 
    2. Working women tend to overwork themselves by putting their bodies and mental health under unnecessary stress.
    3. Women's hormones can change due to excessive stress, which can cause a decrease in estrogen levels, which are necessary for reproduction.
    4. Women subjected to physical stress at their workplace can decrease the number of antral follicles and eggs.
    5. Women who work late nights are more likely to be infertile and have a lower egg count. Night shifts can harm the body's natural processes. This also changes in sleep patterns induce hormonal abnormalities in women who work rotational shifts and result in Polycystic Ovarian disorders.
    6. Working mothers have added stress while balancing family and work, which might result in secondary infertility (inability to conceive the second time).

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 3:48 PM IST
