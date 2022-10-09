Delicious dessert recipes you can binge on Sunday

Craving for some dessert but bored of the regular Indian sweets. Kickstart your Sunday with these lip-smacking dishes. Here are some unique recipes you can try out!

This weekend is the time to unwind and indulge in your favourite treats, and if you have a sweet tooth, what better than to try out some exciting and unique dessert recipes that satisfy your cravings? The festival season has just started, and the countdown is too. Here are some recipes you can try out if you want a change from the usual Indian sweets.

ALSO READ: Yoga to nutrient-rich foods: 7 good habits to start your day on a positive note

1. Chocolate dome surprise

Ingredients needed Chocolate cremeaux

dark chocolate – 100 gm

Milk – 100 ml

Fresh Cream – 50 ml

Eggs – 2 nos

Sugar - 70 gms

Method of preparation

- Boil milk, Cream and sugar. Then Beat the eggs and add temper boil mix into the eggs. Add the mixture to the chocolate and then slowly blend it to a smooth texture

Ingredients needed for Chocolate micro corals

Eggs – 2 nos

Sugar – 80 gms

Cocoa powder – 20 gms

Flour – 40 gms

Method of preparation

- Beat egg and sugar for 10 minutes, then add cocoa powder and flour and mix it. Pipe the mixture into a paper cup. Microwave it for 1 minute, now Place the cups upside down after getting them out of the microwave

2. Raspberry Lamingtons

Ingredients needed for Lamingtons

Unsalted butter – 125 gm

Castor sugar – 230 gm

Eggs – 2 nos

Vanilla pod – 1 nos

Flour – 250 gms

Baking powder - 5 gm

Milk – 125 ml

Method of preparation

-Mix cream butter castor sugar till smooth and fluffy. Add the eggs gradually to the creaming mixture. Sieve flour and baking powder and fold them into the butter mixture. Lastly, add milk to the mixture. Bake the mixture at 180 degrees for about 20 minutes.

Ingredients for Raspberry jam

Frozen raspberry – 250gm

sugar – 420gm

lemon juice – 20 ml

pectin NH – 16 gms

Method of preparation: Cook raspberry with some sugar and lemon juice, then Add pectin at 40 degrees. Cook till 103 degrees, then Store it in a container. Bake the lamingtons and keep them for cooling. Whisk the raspberry jam till smooth dip the lamingtons in jam and coat with desiccated coconut topped with fresh fruits

3. Passion fruit and coconut duo

Ingredients needed for Passion fruit mousse

Passion fruit puree – 200 ml

Sugar – 80 gms

White chocolate – 100 gms

Semi whipped Cream – 200 gms

Gelatin – 8 gms

Method of preparation: Boil puree with the sugar and add to chocolate emulsify to smooth the ganache. Melt the gelatin and add to the ganache. Lastly, fold the semi-whipped Cream.

Ingredients needed for Passion fruit cremeaux

Passion fruit puree – 200 ml

Eggs yolk – 6nos

Sugar – 90 gms

Butter – 35 gms

Gelatin – 4 gms

Method of preparation: Boil puree and add to yolks. Cook at 82 degrees till eggs get pasteurised. Blend it and gelatin and butter.

Ingredients needed for Coconut pie

Eggs – 3 nos

Sugar – 90 gms

Butter – 20 gms

Milk – 60 ml

Dedicated coconut – 90 gms

Refined flour – 30 gms

Method of preparation: Beat eggs and sugar. Add milk and melted butter. Last, fold the coconut and flour—Bake at 180 degrees for 12 minutes.

ALSO READ: 5 benefits of having a dog and your health and lifestyle