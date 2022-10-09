Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delicious dessert recipes you can binge on Sunday

    Craving for some dessert but bored of the regular Indian sweets. Kickstart your Sunday with these lip-smacking dishes. Here are some unique recipes you can try out! 

    Delicious dessert recipes you can binge on Sunday sur
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    This weekend is the time to unwind and indulge in your favourite treats, and if you have a sweet tooth, what better than to try out some exciting and unique dessert recipes that satisfy your cravings? The festival season has just started, and the countdown is too. Here are some recipes you can try out if you want a change from the usual Indian sweets.

    ALSO READ: Yoga to nutrient-rich foods: 7 good habits to start your day on a positive note

    1. Chocolate dome surprise

    Ingredients needed Chocolate cremeaux

    • dark chocolate – 100 gm
    • Milk – 100 ml
    • Fresh Cream – 50 ml
    • Eggs – 2 nos
    • Sugar - 70 gms

    Method of preparation 

    - Boil milk, Cream and sugar. Then Beat the eggs and add temper boil mix into the eggs. Add the mixture to the chocolate and then slowly blend it to a smooth texture

    Ingredients needed for Chocolate micro corals

    • Eggs – 2 nos
    • Sugar – 80 gms
    • Cocoa powder – 20 gms
    • Flour – 40 gms

    Method of preparation 

    - Beat egg and sugar for 10 minutes, then add cocoa powder and flour and mix it. Pipe the mixture into a paper cup. Microwave it for 1 minute, now Place the cups upside down after getting them out of the microwave

    2. Raspberry Lamingtons

    Ingredients needed for Lamingtons

    • Unsalted butter – 125 gm
    • Castor sugar – 230 gm
    • Eggs – 2 nos
    • Vanilla pod – 1 nos
    • Flour – 250 gms
    • Baking powder - 5 gm
    • Milk – 125 ml

    Method of preparation 

    -Mix cream butter castor sugar till smooth and fluffy. Add the eggs gradually to the creaming mixture. Sieve flour and baking powder and fold them into the butter mixture. Lastly, add milk to the mixture. Bake the mixture at 180 degrees for about 20 minutes.

    Ingredients for Raspberry jam

    • Frozen raspberry – 250gm
    • sugar – 420gm
    • lemon juice – 20 ml
    • pectin NH – 16 gms

    Method of preparation: Cook raspberry with some sugar and lemon juice, then Add pectin at 40 degrees. Cook till 103 degrees, then Store it in a container. Bake the lamingtons and keep them for cooling. Whisk the raspberry jam till smooth dip the lamingtons in jam and coat with desiccated coconut topped with fresh fruits

    3. Passion fruit and coconut duo

    Ingredients needed for Passion fruit mousse

    • Passion fruit puree – 200 ml
    • Sugar – 80 gms
    • White chocolate – 100 gms
    • Semi whipped Cream – 200 gms
    • Gelatin – 8 gms

    Method of preparation: Boil puree with the sugar and add to chocolate emulsify to smooth the ganache. Melt the gelatin and add to the ganache. Lastly, fold the semi-whipped Cream.

    Ingredients needed for Passion fruit cremeaux

    • Passion fruit puree – 200 ml
    • Eggs yolk – 6nos
    • Sugar – 90 gms
    • Butter – 35 gms
    • Gelatin – 4 gms

    Method of preparation: Boil puree and add to yolks. Cook at 82 degrees till eggs get pasteurised. Blend it and gelatin and butter.

    Ingredients needed for Coconut pie

    • Eggs – 3 nos
    • Sugar – 90 gms
    • Butter – 20 gms
    • Milk – 60 ml
    • Dedicated coconut – 90 gms
    • Refined flour – 30 gms

    Method of preparation: Beat eggs and sugar. Add milk and melted butter. Last, fold the coconut and flour—Bake at 180 degrees for 12 minutes.

    ALSO READ: 5 benefits of having a dog and your health and lifestyle

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
