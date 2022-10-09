Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you in a long-distance relationship? Here are 5 tips to make it last long

    Dating from different cities or countries can be difficult, but it is not impossible. You need to put in some extra effort for the relationship to work out. Here are some tips you can follow to keep the spark alive.  

    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    People tend to believe that living together and spending time with their partners are the same; however, you can spend all the time in the world with someone and still be disconnected, while you could be in a long-distance relationship and still be closely knitted. Dating from different cities due to professional or personal commitments does not mean the end of your romantic life. It is far from it, but you must put in a little effort to keep the spark of friendship, love and intimacy alive in your long-distance relationship.

    1) Long-distance relationships demand a certain level of transparency where you leave nothing to assumption. Have an open discussion about what you want from your partner and how much commitment you are offering them. In the modern era, you can even plan the nature of your relationship, whether you are expecting an exclusive relationship or a more modern relaxed version of it. More than 46% of people in long-distance relationships mentioned they like to discuss minute details about their expectations from one another, leaving no scope for confusion and misunderstanding.
    2) A quick text during the day or a phone call outside your regular schedule shows your partner that they are always in your mind, even with this distance between you two. 45% of people say technology is your best friend when you are in a long-distance relationship. Take time out to video call. Seeing each other is the closest alternative to physical proximity.
    3) Don't bottle the negative emotions. Voice the struggles and concerns that come with being in a long-distance relationship. Consciously try to find a solution for the same; together. People meet from different cities, and most of these couples discuss their worries openly and at length.
    4) It is natural to feel insecure in a long-distance relationship, especially when you see your partner hanging out with someone of the opposite sex. While it is common, it should not be allowed to grow. Jealousy acts like a weed in a relationship; too much it leaves little room for positive thoughts. Many relationships break due to unwarranted jealousy.
    5) The importance of physical proximity is needless to mention. So make sure you meet up regularly and don't forget to surprise your partner once in a while.

