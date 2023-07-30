Stay prepared on the go: 7 essential Handbag items for every occasion

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Keep your handbag well-equipped with these seven must-have items, including wallet, mobile phone, hand sanitizer, lip balm, personal medication, pen, notebook, snacks, and water bottle. Be ready for any situation, whether you're running errands, traveling, or at work.

    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 7:29 PM IST

    Keeping certain essential items in your handbag, you'll be prepared for various situations that may arise during your day. Remember to periodically check and restock your handbag to ensure that everything is up-to-date and readily available when you need it. A well-prepared handbag can provide you with a sense of security and convenience, making your daily life a little bit easier and more organized.

    Here are seven essentials items to keep in your handbag:

    1. Wallet and ID

    Your wallet is a must-have item in your handbag to keep your money, credit cards, and identification safe and organized. Make sure to carry essential IDs, such as your driver's license, along with any important cards you might need, like health insurance or membership cards.

    2. Mobile Phone and Portable Charger 

    In today's connected world, your mobile phone is indispensable. Keep it in your handbag, along with a portable charger or power bank to stay charged on the go. A charged phone can be a lifeline during emergencies, helping you make calls, access maps, or even request assistance if needed.

    3. Tissues and Hand Sanitizer 

    Maintain good hygiene by having tissues and hand sanitizer in your handbag. Tissues come in handy for spills, sneezes, or cleaning surfaces, while hand sanitizer helps keep your hands germ-free, especially when you don't have access to soap and water.

    4. Lip Balm and Hand Cream

    Keep your lips moisturized with a lip balm, especially in dry or cold weather. Additionally, a small hand cream can prevent dry and chapped hands, leaving your skin soft and hydrated.

    5. Pen and Small Notebook

    A pen and a small notebook come in handy for jotting down important information, making to-do lists, or simply capturing creative ideas. They can be a lifesaver during meetings, interviews, or when you need to remember something quickly.

    6. Personal Medication

    If you take regular medication or have specific health needs, always carry your prescribed medications in your handbag. This ensures you have them available when required, and it's essential for those with allergies or chronic health conditions.

    7. Snacks and Water Bottle

    Having a few non-perishable snacks, like granola bars or nuts, and a refillable water bottle can save you from hunger pangs and keep you hydrated throughout the day. This is especially important during long commutes or while traveling.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 7:29 PM IST
