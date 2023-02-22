Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Squats to lunges to jogging- some exercises for all fitness enthusiasts to do anytime and anywhere

    Working out may be your second pastime if you consider yourself a fitness lover. Here are five physical activities that are appropriate for any time of day.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    You must go to the gym in your hectic schedule to live a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Exercising, aerobics, yoga, or simply going for a run can not only help you lose weight but will also improve your attitude. There are several health benefits of exercise combined with a rigorous eating programme.

    Working out may be your second pastime if you consider yourself a fitness lover. Yet, with hectic work schedules and erratic shift patterns, committing to a certain time to exercise might be tough. If you are disturbed by the same thinking, here are five excellent physical activities to attempt. 

    Also Read: Learn how to make homemade sunscreen with fresh Aloe Vera

    Jogging
    Jogging is another viable alternative for people who dislike going to the gym. Going for a fast jog in the morning or evening will help you lose those excess pounds by burning calories and improving your stamina and cardiovascular power.

    Squats
    Squats are another go-to activity that may be done whenever it is convenient for you. It not only increases lower back and hip flexibility, but it also strengthens your core and lower body. Squats may be the perfect activity for you to lose belly fat while also burning calories.

    Planks
    Planks are an excellent exercise for people with a hectic lifestyle. Planks may be done anytime and anyplace if you have a large enough space. Planks are a perfect way to lose belly fat while improving general body posture. Planks are also good in terms of increasing muscular flexibility. Your core muscles are strengthened, lowering your risk of lower back problems.

    Also Read: Is your cholesterol level high? Here are some effective ways to keep in check

    Push-ups
    Push-ups, which work your shoulders, chest, and triceps, are unquestionably one of the most effective body-weight workouts, especially when combined with the goodness of a plank, recognised for its core-strengthening effects. It also helps to build upper body strength. Regular push-ups should be incorporated into your training routine to stay consistent.

    Lunges
    The exercise is ideal for getting back into shape since it strengthens lower-body muscles such as the glutes, hits, calves, hamstrings, and quadriceps.

     

