First Made in India C-295 aircraft by 2026; PM to lay foundation stone for Tata-Airbus plant in Vadodara

India has signed a deal for 56 C-295MW aircraft, all of which will be fitted with an Electronic Warfare Suite indigenously developed by Defence Public Sector undertakings. A total of 16 C-295MW aircraft will be procured in flyaway condition from Spain while the remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus consortium in Vadodara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Vadodara on October 30.

The facility will manufacture over 13400 detail parts, 4600 sub-assemblies and all seven major component assemblies, including nose fuselage, outer wings, centre wing box, centre fuselage, rear fuselage, doors and empennage. Final assembly work like integration of systems and assembly of aero systems of the C-295MW will also be carried out at the facility.

According to officials, the manufacturing of aircraft presents unique opportunities for the Indian private sector to enter into technology intensive and highly competitive aviation industry. The project will involve around 125 MSMEs spread over seven states.

The medium tactical transport aircraft of 5-10 ton capacity with contemporary technology. The aircraft, which can carry 71 soldiers or 44 paratroopers or 24 stretchers, is capable of short take-off and landing from semi-prepared surfaces.

The first aircraft from Spain will arrive by September 2023. As for the Made in India version, the first aircraft will roll out in 2026. All 40 aircraft are expected to be delivered by 2031. The first squadron of the C-295MW aircraft will also be raised in Gujarat.

