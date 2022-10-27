Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Made in India C-295 aircraft by 2026; PM to lay foundation stone for Tata-Airbus plant in Vadodara

    India has signed a deal for 56 C-295MW aircraft, all of which will be fitted with an Electronic Warfare Suite indigenously developed by Defence Public Sector undertakings. A total of 16 C-295MW aircraft will be procured in flyaway condition from Spain while the remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus consortium in Vadodara. 

    First Made in India C-295 aircraft by 2026; PM to lay foundation stone for Tata-Airbus plant in Vadodara
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 4:06 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Vadodara on October 30.

    The facility will manufacture over 13400 detail parts, 4600 sub-assemblies and all seven major component assemblies, including nose fuselage, outer wings, centre wing box, centre fuselage, rear fuselage, doors and empennage. Final assembly work like integration of systems and assembly of aero systems of the C-295MW will also be carried out at the facility.

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: Airbus gets the nod to build 40 C295 aircraft in India

    According to officials, the manufacturing of aircraft presents unique opportunities for the Indian private sector to enter into technology intensive and highly competitive aviation industry. The project will involve around 125 MSMEs spread over seven states. 

    First Made in India C-295 aircraft by 2026; PM to lay foundation stone for Tata-Airbus plant in Vadodara

    The medium tactical transport aircraft of 5-10 ton capacity with contemporary technology. The aircraft, which can carry 71 soldiers or 44 paratroopers or 24 stretchers, is capable of short take-off and landing from semi-prepared surfaces. 

    India had signed a deal for 56 C-295MW aircraft, all of which will be fitted with an Electronic Warfare Suite indigenously developed by Defence Public Sector undertakings. A total of 16 C-295MW aircraft will be procured in flyaway condition from Spain while the remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured by the Tata-Airbus consortium in Vadodara. 

    The first aircraft from Spain will arrive by September 2023. As for the Made in India version, the first aircraft will roll out in 2026. All 40 aircraft are expected to be delivered by 2031. The first squadron of the C-295MW aircraft will also be raised in Gujarat.

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: Made-in-India 9mm machine pistol ASMI is MHA's choice

     

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them

    Also Read: DefExpo 2022: Boeing explains why F/A-18E Super Hornets are perfect for Indian aircraft carriers

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DRDO CBRN water purifier gives soldiers on frontlines 6000 litres per hour

    DRDO's CBRN water purifier gives soldiers on frontlines 6000 litres per hour

    Increased military activity at Chinese garrison close to 2020 eastern Ladakh flashpoint

    Increased military activity at Chinese garrison close to 2020 eastern Ladakh flashpoint

    Infantry Day 2022: Rajnath Singh, Army chief to attend event in Jammu and Kashmir today; check details AJR

    Infantry Day 2022: Rajnath Singh, Army chief to attend event in Jammu and Kashmir today; check details

    Made in India Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter jet prototype by 2028

    India's own Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter jet prototype by 2028

    CDS Anil Chauhan meets tri-forces chief at NDA in Pune: All you need to know AJR

    CDS Anil Chauhan meets tri-forces chief at NDA in Pune: All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Chhath Puja 2022: Know about the history, importance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and more RBA

    Chhath Puja 2022: Know about the history, importance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and more

    Write research papers, don't restrict yourself to only treatment: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to doctors - adt

    Write research papers, don't restrict yourself to only treatment: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to doctors

    'Liar in chief': BJP's Gautam Gambhir slams Arvind Kejriwal amid Ghazipur landfill row AJR

    'Liar in chief': BJP's Gautam Gambhir slams Arvind Kejriwal amid Ghazipur landfill row

    tennis There are some positive signs - Novak Djokovic on Australian Open 2023 participation-ayh

    'There are some positive signs' - Novak Djokovic on Australian Open 2023 participation

    Winter is coming: Tips you should follow to have healthy and glowing skin sur

    Winter is coming: Tips you should follow to have healthy and glowing skin

    Recent Videos

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon
    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon