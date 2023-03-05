Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Tips: Skipping breakfast to no exercise - 8 lifestyle blunders that can make you obese and unhealthy

    Obesity results from an imbalance between the number of calories ingested and the amount of energy expended via physical activity.

    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Obesity is a severe health issue that affects millions of people worldwide. It results from a discrepancy between the number of calories ingested and the amount of energy expended via physical activity.

    A multitude of factors causes obesity, but lifestyle choices have a significant influence. These are some of the lifestyle decisions that may put you at risk of being fat.

    Excessive consumption of junk food: Junk food is heavy in calories, fat, and sugar but lacking in nutrition. Overeating junk food can cause you to consume more calories than you need, resulting in weight gain and obesity.

    Alcohol includes a lot of calories, which can contribute to weight gain. Frequent alcohol usage can also contribute to poor eating habits since people consume high-calorie items while drinking.

    Missing breakfast may result in overeating later in the day, reducing energy levels and delaying metabolism. A nutritious breakfast might help you regulate your appetite and avoid gaining weight.

    Sleeping less than 6 to 7 hours each night: Sleep deprivation can affect your hormones, leading to increased hunger and weight gain. Getting adequate sleep might help you control your hunger and maintain a healthy weight.

    Protein deficiency: Protein is an essential food that helps build muscle and promotes satiety. Inadequate protein intake can contribute to overeating and weight gain.

    Eating heavy at night: Having a substantial dinner late at night might contribute to weight gain since your body has less time to burn off the calories before bed. It can also cause sleep disruption, leading to further weight gain.

    Inactivity: Physical inactivity is a significant risk factor for obesity. Exercise increases your metabolism and helps you maintain a healthy weight by burning calories and building muscle.

    Using food to soothe, console, or relieve stress: Emotional eating is a widespread problem that can lead to weight gain and obesity. Eating food to relieve stress, worry, or other emotions can lead to poor eating habits and weight gain.

    To summarise, making good lifestyle choices is critical for preventing obesity. You may maintain a healthy weight and enhance your overall health and well-being by avoiding these lifestyle blunders and adopting good behaviours such as eating a balanced meal, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep.

