    5 Healthy Alternatives to Curd for Health

    Curd, also known as yoghurt, is a popular dairy product with numerous health benefits. However, if you're looking for healthy alternatives due to dietary restrictions or personal preferences, here are five options.

     

    5 Healthy Alternatives to Curd for Health
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    Curd is everywhere, from prominent places like your morning breakfast to places where you least expect it to be, like your pizza dough; Curd finds its way from the most common dishes to the most classic ones. Outside the world of cooking, Curd is just chunky stuff, which is left floating on the liquid milk when it sours to chefs; however, it has an entirely different meaning and holds a high value. Chefs use curds to make various desserts and savoury dishes, and many regard curds as one of the most crucial ingredients. Curd is a versatile ingredient that is useful for a variety of purposes. It is better for direct consumption because of its high nutrient content and probiotics. Curd is also used to make various sweets, desserts and refreshing drinks.

    Here are 5 healthy alternatives to Curd for your health:

    1. Greek Yoghurt:

    Greek yoghurt is thicker and creamier than regular yoghurt because it's strained to remove much of the liquid whey. It's higher in protein and lower in sugar, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a high-protein, low-sugar alternative to curd.

    2. Coconut Yoghurt:

    For those who are lactose intolerant or following a dairy-free diet, coconut yoghurt is a great option. It's made from coconut milk and contains probiotics for gut health. Look for unsweetened varieties to keep sugar intake low.

    3. Almond Yoghurt:

    Almond yoghurt is another dairy-free alternative that's made from almonds or almond milk. It's rich in healthy fats, making it a good choice for a creamy texture and nutty flavour. Opt for unsweetened versions to avoid added sugars.

    4. Kefir:

    Kefir is a fermented dairy product that's thinner than yoghurt but packed with probiotics. It's excellent for gut health and can be consumed as a drink or used in smoothies and salad dressings.

    5. Avocado:

    Avocado can be blended into a creamy, dairy-free alternative. Simply mix ripe avocado with a little water or plant-based milk to achieve the desired consistency. This option is high in healthy fats, fibre, and essential nutrients.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
