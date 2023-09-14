Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skin Bounty: 5 surprising benefits of Curry Leaves in increasing softness

    As previously noted, curry leaf powder is high in antioxidants, which helps promote new cell growth while also reducing the effects of premature ageing. Curry leaf powder has good qualities that make your face glow and shine and is fantastic for treating acne.

    Skin Bounty: 5 surprising benefits of Curry Leaves in increasing softness vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

    Curry leaves have been a part of the Indian kitchen since childhood and time immemorial to enhance the taste of food items in various cuisines. Curry leaves are full of several health benefits. However, it gives a unique flavour and makes for a great skin rejuvenator by making it healthy and glowing. Curry leaves have excellent properties to give your skin a glow and shine and are apt for treating acne. Curry leaves are high in antioxidants with anti-microbial properties and some essential vitamins for the skin, such as vitamins A and C, which are very helpful in keeping the skin healthy. Curry leaves, commonly used in Indian cuisine for their distinct flavour, offer several benefits for your skin when applied topically.

    ALSO READ: Healthy Life: 5 best Coffee drinks to give you a daily Morning Boost

    Here are 5 surprising skincare benefits of Curry Leaves:

    1. Acne Treatment:

    Curry leaves have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help combat acne breakouts. You can create a paste by grinding fresh curry leaves and applying it to your face. Leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing with water.

    2. Skin Toning:

    These leaves can be used to make a natural toner. Boil a handful of curry leaves in water, let it cool, and strain the liquid. Apply this as a toner to help tighten your skin and reduce pores.

    3. Hyperpigmentation:

    Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants, which may help in reducing the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation on your skin. You can apply a paste made from crushed curry leaves and a few drops of lemon juice to the affected areas.

    4. Anti-Ageing:

    The antioxidants in curry leaves can also help slow down the ageing process of your skin by preventing oxidative stress. Regular application may help in reducing the formation of wrinkles and fine lines.

    5. Moisturization:

    Curry leaves can be used in face masks or creams to provide natural moisturization to your skin. When combined with other ingredients like yoghurt or honey, they can help keep your skin hydrated and supple.

    ALSO READ: Health: 5 dangerous effects of excessive Walnut consumption

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Healthy Life: 5 best Coffee drinks to give you a daily Morning Boost vma eai

    Healthy Life: 5 best Coffee drinks to give you a daily Morning Boost

    Health: 5 astonishing benefits of Sweet Corn on your Body vma eai

    Health: 5 astonishing benefits of Sweet Corn on your Body

    Health: 5 dangerous side effects of Protein-Rich Foods vma eai

    Health: 5 dangerous side effects of Protein-Rich Foods

    Aloe Vera to Green Tea: 6 Homemade Remedies for Hairfall rkn eai

    Aloe Vera to Green Tea: 6 Homemade Remedies for Hairfall

    7 ways to deal with ADHD ADC

    7 ways to deal with ADHD

    Recent Stories

    Healthy Life: 5 best Coffee drinks to give you a daily Morning Boost vma eai

    Healthy Life: 5 best Coffee drinks to give you a daily Morning Boost

    Health: 5 astonishing benefits of Sweet Corn on your Body vma eai

    Health: 5 astonishing benefits of Sweet Corn on your Body

    Swavalambi Sarathi scheme: Rajeev Chandrasekhar 'challenges' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar

    Swavalambi Sarathi scheme: Rajeev Chandrasekhar 'challenges' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar

    Health: 5 dangerous side effects of Protein-Rich Foods vma eai

    Health: 5 dangerous side effects of Protein-Rich Foods

    Ukraine uses British missiles to wreck Russian submarine, warship (WATCH)

    Ukraine uses British missiles to wreck Russian submarine, warship (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon