Want to glow like Koreans? Here are 7 beauty items you should add to skincare routine

Glass skin is nothing more than immaculate clean skin that seems as smooth as the surface of glass that reflects light. The glass skin fad gained traction, particularly as the globe fell in love with Korean beauty treatments. Korean stars' flawless skin appears almost surreal, but it is achievable with a healthy diet and a dedicated skincare regimen.

Here are 7 items one should add in their routine to have clean skin: 1. Cleanser: The Korean glass skin routine emphasises double cleaning to remove all pollutants from the face before applying other products. First, cleanse your face with an oil-based cleanser that won't clog pores or strip skin of its natural oils, followed by a foam-based cleanser that eliminates greasy and oily makeup remnants and other pollutants.

2. Exfoliater: This process aids in the removal of dead skin cells as well as blackheads on the skin. Though many individuals skip exfoliation in favour of moving on to the next step, exfoliation is a vital aspect of achieving a glass-like radiance on your skin.

3. Toner: An alcohol-free toner to assist in resetting the skin's pH Allow the toner to air dry before applying an essence to allow your skin to absorb the benefits. 4. Serum: It protects your skin from free radical damage, making it brighter and younger. It enhances skin texture and nourishes thoroughly, assisting in the preservation of your skin's natural radiance.

5. Moisturiser: Lightweight fresh texture moisturisers may be absorbed quickly and have been shown to efficiently seal in plentiful moisture deep into your skin and satiate your skin's thirst throughout the day.