Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others

    The festival is celebrated by Vishnu or Krishna devotees to remove all kinds of negative energies from life and to follow a righteous path for a happy and peaceful life.
     

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 4, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

    Narasimha Chaturdashi is the magnificent appearance day of Nrisimhadeva, Lord Krishna’s man-lion incarnation. Out of His tremendous compassion, He removes all impediments to devotional service, therefore, he is also known as 'Sarva Vighnavinashak'.When Prahlada's demoniacal father Hiranyakashipu threatened to harm him, the Supreme Person appeared to protect His devotee from him.

    The festival is celebrated by Vishnu or Krishna devotees to remove all kinds of negative energies from life and to follow a righteous path for a happy and peaceful life.

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others anr

    His five-year-old son, Prahlada, had a strong devotion to Lord Vishnu. As a result, Hiranyakashipu made numerous efforts to murder Prahlada but was unsuccessful due to the Lord's protection of His beloved devotee. Hiranyakashipu, a demon controlling the three worlds, was extremely proud and he hated Lord Vishnu.

    When Hiranyakashipu finally questioned his little son about the Lord's residence, Prahlada responded that the Lord is present everywhere. Hiranyakashipu smashed a pillar in his palace to mock this remark, and the Lord then manifested as His half-lion, half-man incarnation, Narasimha, from that broken pillar. He then defeated the demon, thereby defending His follower.

    Now why did Lord Narasimha appear in the form of a half-man half-lion?

    Hiranyakashipu was granted a special boon by Lord Brahma that forbade him from being killed by anybody or anything, including demons, animals, humans, or other living things. Neither during the day nor at night, he could not be killed by any weapon. In order to fulfill all the requirements, the Lord, therefore, manifested as a half-lion, half-man form at dusk and killed Hiranyakashipu with His claws.

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others anr

    Obstacles in the way of devotional worship are removed by Lord Narasimha Deva. People who pray to Him are constantly shielded from all kinds of calamities. We can request the Lord to bless our lives greatly, to graciously purify our hearts, and to instill in us the desire to serve Lord Krishna.

    Narasimhadeva appeared at dusk on the Shukla Chaturdashi (the fourteenth day of the bright fortnight) in the month of Vaishakha (May). Devotees fast till dusk (6.58 PM IST) on this day.

    Followers of the Sri Vaishnava tradition observe fasting until after evening prayers. Panakam, a beverage made of water and jaggery, is served to the Brahmins during the celebrations. The story of Narasimha stands for both God's protection of his devotees and the triumph of knowledge over ignorance.

    Mantras to worship Lord Narasimha Dev:
    Ugram viram maha-vishnum jvalantam sarvato mukham,

    Nrisimham bhishanam bhadram mrityur mrityum namamy aham

    Meaning: I bow down in front of the ferocious and brave form of Lord Narasimha, who is effulgent like fire, has his face everywhere, the most auspicious one and the death of death itself.

    Narasimha Gayatri Mantra:  Om Nrisimhaye Vidmahe Vajranakhaya Dhimahi Tanno Simhah Prachodayat!

    Where did Lord Narasimha Dev appear in India?
    Lord Narasimha Dev appeared in Ahobilam, a town in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.  It is firmly believed that Lord Narasimha was 'Svayambhu' (self-manifest) here.

    All Nine Narasimhasthalas is self-manifest:- 1. Jwala Narasimha 2. Ahobilam Narasimha 3. Malola Narasimha 4. Kroda Narasimha 5. Karanja Narasimha 6. Bhargava Narasimha 7. Yogananda Narasimha 8. Chatravata Narasimha and 9. Pavana Narasimha

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others anr

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 8:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy ADC

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day RBA

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day

    Daily Horoscope for May 4 2023 Aries Gemini Libra Leo Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 4, 2023: Be careful Pisces, Libra; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for May 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Summer 2023 Home Decor Get inspired by these 8 tips MSW

    Summer 2023 Home Decor Get inspired by these 8 tips

    Recent Stories

    Ileana D'Cruz shows off her full-grown baby bump, but what is beside her? Is it dog or a cat-check out (Photo) RBA

    Ileana D'Cruz shows off her full-grown baby bump, but what is beside her? Is it dog or a cat-check out (Photo)

    Priyanka Chopra almost suffers an OOPS moment at Met Gala; Nick Jonas saves her-watch video RBA

    Priyanka Chopra almost suffers an OOPS moment at Met Gala; Nick Jonas saves her-watch video

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy ADC

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day RBA

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day

    Daily Horoscope for May 4 2023 Aries Gemini Libra Leo Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 4, 2023: Be careful Pisces, Libra; good day for Leo

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon