Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others

The festival is celebrated by Vishnu or Krishna devotees to remove all kinds of negative energies from life and to follow a righteous path for a happy and peaceful life.

Narasimha Chaturdashi is the magnificent appearance day of Nrisimhadeva, Lord Krishna’s man-lion incarnation. Out of His tremendous compassion, He removes all impediments to devotional service, therefore, he is also known as 'Sarva Vighnavinashak'.When Prahlada's demoniacal father Hiranyakashipu threatened to harm him, the Supreme Person appeared to protect His devotee from him.

His five-year-old son, Prahlada, had a strong devotion to Lord Vishnu. As a result, Hiranyakashipu made numerous efforts to murder Prahlada but was unsuccessful due to the Lord's protection of His beloved devotee. Hiranyakashipu, a demon controlling the three worlds, was extremely proud and he hated Lord Vishnu.

When Hiranyakashipu finally questioned his little son about the Lord's residence, Prahlada responded that the Lord is present everywhere. Hiranyakashipu smashed a pillar in his palace to mock this remark, and the Lord then manifested as His half-lion, half-man incarnation, Narasimha, from that broken pillar. He then defeated the demon, thereby defending His follower.

Now why did Lord Narasimha appear in the form of a half-man half-lion?

Hiranyakashipu was granted a special boon by Lord Brahma that forbade him from being killed by anybody or anything, including demons, animals, humans, or other living things. Neither during the day nor at night, he could not be killed by any weapon. In order to fulfill all the requirements, the Lord, therefore, manifested as a half-lion, half-man form at dusk and killed Hiranyakashipu with His claws.

Obstacles in the way of devotional worship are removed by Lord Narasimha Deva. People who pray to Him are constantly shielded from all kinds of calamities. We can request the Lord to bless our lives greatly, to graciously purify our hearts, and to instill in us the desire to serve Lord Krishna.

Narasimhadeva appeared at dusk on the Shukla Chaturdashi (the fourteenth day of the bright fortnight) in the month of Vaishakha (May). Devotees fast till dusk (6.58 PM IST) on this day.

Followers of the Sri Vaishnava tradition observe fasting until after evening prayers. Panakam, a beverage made of water and jaggery, is served to the Brahmins during the celebrations. The story of Narasimha stands for both God's protection of his devotees and the triumph of knowledge over ignorance.

Mantras to worship Lord Narasimha Dev:

Ugram viram maha-vishnum jvalantam sarvato mukham,

Nrisimham bhishanam bhadram mrityur mrityum namamy aham

Meaning: I bow down in front of the ferocious and brave form of Lord Narasimha, who is effulgent like fire, has his face everywhere, the most auspicious one and the death of death itself.

Narasimha Gayatri Mantra: Om Nrisimhaye Vidmahe Vajranakhaya Dhimahi Tanno Simhah Prachodayat!

Where did Lord Narasimha Dev appear in India?

Lord Narasimha Dev appeared in Ahobilam, a town in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. It is firmly believed that Lord Narasimha was 'Svayambhu' (self-manifest) here.

All Nine Narasimhasthalas is self-manifest:- 1. Jwala Narasimha 2. Ahobilam Narasimha 3. Malola Narasimha 4. Kroda Narasimha 5. Karanja Narasimha 6. Bhargava Narasimha 7. Yogananda Narasimha 8. Chatravata Narasimha and 9. Pavana Narasimha