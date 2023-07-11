Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sawan Somwar 2023: Shravan start, end date, list of Sawan Somwar, puja vidhi, significance

    A season of great devotion, meditative activities, and seeking Lord Shiva's heavenly favour is Sawan Somwar. Visit this page for the Shravan dates, customs, importance, and mantra to repeat.
     

    Sawan Somwar 2023: Shravan start, end date, list of Sawan Somwar, puja vidhi, significance
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 CALENDAR: During the month of Sawan (July-August), Lord Shiva's worshippers observe Sawan Somwar, also referred to as Shravan Somvar or Shravan Mondays. Devotees engage in a variety of rituals and practises to express their devotion to Lord Shiva and ask for his blessings. It is a time for fervent devotion, spiritual practises, and requesting Lord Shiva's heavenly favour. It is thought to be a time of particularly strong spiritual energy, giving followers a chance to strengthen their ties to God and advance along their spiritual paths. Sawan Somvar this year falls on eight Mondays rather than four. The Sawan Somwar calendar for 2023 is provided below.

    SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 DATES
    July 10, 2023 - First Sawan Somwar
    July 17, 2023 - Second Sawan Somwar
    July 24, 2023 - Third Sawan Somwar
    July 31, 2023 - Fourth Sawan Somwar
    August 7, 2023 - Fifth Sawan Somwar
    August 14, 2023 - Sixth Sawan Somwar
    August 21, 2023 - Seventh Sawan Somwar
    August 28, 2023 - Eighth Sawan Somwar

    Fasting
    On Sawan Somwar, devotees keep a severe fast. Others may observe a partial fast by taking certain fruits, milk, or other light meals, while some may observe a total fast without consuming any food or water.
    Abhishekam
    The ritualistic bathing of Lord Shiva's statue or Lingam in water, milk, honey, yoghurt, ghee (clarified butter), and other sacred liquids is known as Abhishekam and is practised by devotees. It stands for commitment and cleansing.
    Offerings Devotees present Lord Shiva with Bilva leaves, flowers, fruits, coconuts, incense, and lamps. Some also sell holy items like Rudraksha beads or Vibhuti (sacred ash).
    Chanting Shiva-dedicated mantras and stotras Devotees chant Shiva-centric mantras and stotras, such as the "Om Namah Shivaya" mantra and the "Shiva Tandava Stotram."
    going to Shiva Temples

    WORTH OF SAWAN SOMWAR 2023
    In Hindu mythology, the month of Sawan is linked to the Samudra Manthan, or churning of the cosmic ocean. The poison Halahala is thought to have developed during this churning along with other divine riches. In order to defend the universe, Lord Shiva took the poison, which dyed his throat blue. He earned the moniker Neelkanth (the one with the blue throat), as a result. The festival of Sawan Somwar commemorates this fabled occurrence and pays tribute to Lord Shiva's self-sacrifice and defence.

    SPECIAL MANTRAS:

    1. Om Namah Shivaye..!!

    2. Om Trayambhakam Jajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityor, Mukshiya Mamritaat..!!

    3. Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, SansarSaram Bhujgaindra Haaram, Sada Vasantam hridya Arvinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami..!!

     

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
