Sawan Somwar 2023: Shravan start, end date, list of Sawan Somwar, puja vidhi, significance

SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 CALENDAR: During the month of Sawan (July-August), Lord Shiva's worshippers observe Sawan Somwar, also referred to as Shravan Somvar or Shravan Mondays. Devotees engage in a variety of rituals and practises to express their devotion to Lord Shiva and ask for his blessings. It is a time for fervent devotion, spiritual practises, and requesting Lord Shiva's heavenly favour. It is thought to be a time of particularly strong spiritual energy, giving followers a chance to strengthen their ties to God and advance along their spiritual paths. Sawan Somvar this year falls on eight Mondays rather than four. The Sawan Somwar calendar for 2023 is provided below.

SAWAN SOMWAR 2023 DATES

July 10, 2023 - First Sawan Somwar

July 17, 2023 - Second Sawan Somwar

July 24, 2023 - Third Sawan Somwar

July 31, 2023 - Fourth Sawan Somwar

August 7, 2023 - Fifth Sawan Somwar

August 14, 2023 - Sixth Sawan Somwar

August 21, 2023 - Seventh Sawan Somwar

August 28, 2023 - Eighth Sawan Somwar

Fasting

On Sawan Somwar, devotees keep a severe fast. Others may observe a partial fast by taking certain fruits, milk, or other light meals, while some may observe a total fast without consuming any food or water.

Abhishekam

The ritualistic bathing of Lord Shiva's statue or Lingam in water, milk, honey, yoghurt, ghee (clarified butter), and other sacred liquids is known as Abhishekam and is practised by devotees. It stands for commitment and cleansing.

Offerings Devotees present Lord Shiva with Bilva leaves, flowers, fruits, coconuts, incense, and lamps. Some also sell holy items like Rudraksha beads or Vibhuti (sacred ash).

Chanting Shiva-dedicated mantras and stotras Devotees chant Shiva-centric mantras and stotras, such as the "Om Namah Shivaya" mantra and the "Shiva Tandava Stotram."

going to Shiva Temples

WORTH OF SAWAN SOMWAR 2023

In Hindu mythology, the month of Sawan is linked to the Samudra Manthan, or churning of the cosmic ocean. The poison Halahala is thought to have developed during this churning along with other divine riches. In order to defend the universe, Lord Shiva took the poison, which dyed his throat blue. He earned the moniker Neelkanth (the one with the blue throat), as a result. The festival of Sawan Somwar commemorates this fabled occurrence and pays tribute to Lord Shiva's self-sacrifice and defence.

SPECIAL MANTRAS:

1. Om Namah Shivaye..!!

2. Om Trayambhakam Jajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityor, Mukshiya Mamritaat..!!

3. Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, SansarSaram Bhujgaindra Haaram, Sada Vasantam hridya Arvinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami..!!