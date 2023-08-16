Rise and Shine: 6 energizing Yogasanas to begin your day

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elevate your mornings with these top six yogasanas that promote physical vitality and mental clarity. From Mountain Pose to Cobra Pose, unlock the power of yoga to invigorate your day.

    Starting your day with yoga can set a positive tone for the rest of your day by promoting physical and mental well-being. Remember, the key to a successful yoga practice is to listen to your body and respect its limits. Start with gentle movements and gradually build up intensity. Incorporating these yogasanas into your morning routine can help you enhance your physical flexibility, mental clarity, and overall well-being, setting a positive tone for the rest of your day.

    Here are six of the best yogasanas (yoga poses) to kickstart your day on a rejuvenating note:

    1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

    Begin your day with Tadasana to center your mind and align your body. Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, arms by your sides, and palms facing forward. Engage your core, lengthen your spine, and take deep breaths. This pose improves posture, strengthens your legs, and enhances overall body awareness.

    2. Uttanasana (Forward Fold)

    From Tadasana, gently fold forward, hinging at your hips. Allow your upper body to relax and hang, releasing tension in the neck and shoulders. Bend your knees slightly if needed. Uttanasana stretches the hamstrings, calves, and back muscles, while also calming the mind.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Monica Mona (@mocayogini)

    3. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

    Transition from Uttanasana to Downward Facing Dog. Form an inverted V-shape with your body, hands shoulder-width apart, and feet hip-width apart. Press your palms and heels down, lengthening your spine and engaging your core. This pose stretches the entire body, strengthens arms and legs, and improves blood circulation.

    4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

    Lie on your stomach, placing your palms under your shoulders. Inhale and lift your chest off the ground, using your back muscles. Keep your elbows close to your body. Bhujangasana stretches the front of your body, opens your chest, and improves spinal flexibility.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arohan Yoga (@arohanyoga)

    5. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

    Shift your focus to balance and concentration with Vrikshasana. Stand on one leg and place the sole of the opposite foot on your inner thigh or calf. Find a point to fix your gaze and bring your hands to your heart center. This pose enhances balance, strengthens leg muscles, and cultivates mental clarity.

    6. Sukhasana (Easy Pose) and Pranayama

    Finish your morning routine by sitting comfortably in Sukhasana, a cross-legged position. Close your eyes and practice pranayama, or controlled breathing. Inhale deeply through your nose, exhale through your mouth. This calming practice oxygenates your body, reduces stress, and prepares you for the day ahead.

