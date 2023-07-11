Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reykjavik to Glacier Lagoon-7 popular places to visit in Iceland

    Iceland offers breathtaking landscapes and unique natural wonders that attract travellers worldwide. Here are seven popular places to visit in Iceland.
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    These are just a few highlights of the many captivating places to visit in Iceland. Whether you're seeking natural wonders, cultural experiences, or outdoor adventures, Iceland offers a wealth of attractions and scenic beauty to explore. The best time to visit Iceland is during the summer months of June to August when the weather is milder, the days are longer, and the countryside is lush and vibrant. However, if you want to witness the Northern Lights, the winter months of September to March are ideal.

    Reykjavik: Iceland's capital city is a vibrant hub with a lively arts and music scene, colorful buildings, and iconic landmarks like Hallgrimskirkja Church. Explore the city's museums, enjoy local cuisine, and soak in the lively atmosphere.

    The Golden Circle: This popular tourist route includes three major attractions: Thingvellir National Park, where you can witness the continental drift between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates; the majestic Gullfoss waterfall; and the geothermal area of Geysir, where you can see the Strokkur geyser erupt.

    The Blue Lagoon: Located in a lava field, this geothermal spa is famous for its milky-blue, mineral-rich waters. Relax and rejuvenate in the warm, soothing waters while surrounded by stunning natural landscapes.


    Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon: Marvel at the breathtaking beauty of this glacier lagoon, where floating icebergs create a surreal landscape. Take a boat tour to witness the glacial wonders up close.

    Vik: Visit the picturesque village of Vik, known for its black sand beaches, dramatic cliffs, and stunning rock formations like Reynisdrangar. Explore the surrounding natural wonders, including the nearby Dyrhólaey peninsula.

    Snæfellsnes Peninsula: Experience a microcosm of Iceland's diverse landscapes in this region. Explore the Snæfellsjökull National Park, a stunning area encompassing mountains, glaciers, lava fields, and coastal cliffs.

    Landmannalaugar: Known for its colourful rhyolite mountains, geothermal hot springs, and rugged hiking trails, Landmannalaugar is a paradise for nature enthusiasts. Embark on hikes to explore the unique landscapes and soak in natural hot springs.
     

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
