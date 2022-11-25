Recipe alert: This delicious Butter Spinach Roll is a must try

When a craving hits you, snacking can be challenging when trying to stick to a specific diet because it can be hard to know what foods are suitable. Here is a simple recipe you can try out for a healthy snack.

Getting from breakfast to lunch and dinner without snacking on somthing can be challenging. But you can pay attention to those cravings. All you need to do is start snacking smarter. Instead of reaching out for that bag of potato cookie dough, chips, or ice cream and hoping it fits your diet plan, plenty of easy snack options will feed your craving. But enjoying a midday bite is excellent for your metabolism and mental health, so set yourself up for success with a healthier, homemade option. Need a quick energy boost without too many calories? You can try out the recipe for Peanut Butter Spinach Roll, shared by Chef VH Suresh, the cooperate executive chef at platform 65.

Ingredients needed for peanut butter spinach role

200 grams of peanut butter

Spinach: 2 Blanch

4 roll sheets

0.300ml of oil

0.20 grams of butter

How to prepare a peanut butter spinach roll?

• Wash the spinach thoroughly and let them dry for some time. Chop the spinach finely.

• Take a pan and add some butter to it, then add the finely chopped spinach to the pan, then add some butter to the pan. Mix them well for about 2 to 3 minutes.

• Take a roll sheet, apply some butter, and add some spinach and peanut butter. Close the roll and heat it on the pan with oil. Your peanut butter spinach roll is ready. Serve them hot.

